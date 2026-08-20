Claims Severity Gap Between Repairable BEVs and ICE Vehicles Hits Record Low

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions, today released its latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report. This quarter's report reveals that the gap in average claims severity between repairable battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and internal combustion engine (ICE) automobiles has reached its lowest level on record in both the U.S. and Canada.



With a gap of just $729 in the U.S. last quarter, average repairable severity for BEVs was $5,684 compared to $4,955 for ICE alternatives. In Canada, the gap was $1,234 CAD with BEV severity of $6,645 CAD versus $5,411 CAD for gasoline-powered automobiles. Although BEVs remain more costly to repair, Mitchell's latest data suggests that higher total loss frequency and a maturing electric vehicle fleet is bringing repair expenses across powertrain options closer to parity.



"The shrinking BEV repair cost premium is an important development for insurers and collision repairers, particularly as the electric vehicle car parc ages," said Ryan Mandell, Mitchell's vice president of strategy and market intelligence. "At the same time, ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainty could put renewed pressure on replacement part costs and availability, with BEVs particularly exposed because of their greater reliance on OEM components."



The report also highlights markedly different regional trends in electric vehicle claims volume. While the percentage of repairable claims involving BEVs remained flat at 3% in the U.S., mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) claims reached a new all-time high of 6%, up 26% year over year. In Canada, BEVs and MHEVs each accounted for more than 5% of repairable claims, setting new records and rising 12% and 28% year over year, respectively. Canadian sales of new electric automobiles also jumped 21% in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.



Other notable data from the report includes:

OEM Parts Selection: BEVs continue to rely more heavily on OEM parts than ICE automobiles. On estimates for repairable vehicles, the percentage of parts dollars designated for OEM parts was 85% for BEVs versus 61% for ICE alternatives.



BEVs continue to rely more heavily on OEM parts than ICE automobiles. On estimates for repairable vehicles, the percentage of parts dollars designated for OEM parts was 85% for BEVs versus 61% for ICE alternatives. Repair-Versus-Replace Decisions: Fewer parts are repaired on collision-damaged BEVs than ICE automobiles. Last quarter, 15% of parts on BEV estimates were written for repair compared to 17% for ICE vehicles.

Visit the Mitchell website, www.mitchell.com/plugged-in, to download the full report, access previous issues or subscribe to future publications.

About Mitchell, an Enlyte Company

Mitchell International, Inc. is a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions. Combining decades of experience with an open platform, proprietary data and intelligent, cloud-first applications, we help insurance carriers, collision repairers and vehicle manufacturers protect dreams and restore lives. Each day, more than 20,000 organizations rely on Mitchell to support the efficient management of claims and safe return of consumers to the road. For more information, follow Mitchell on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Media contact: Katie Pierini, Mindset Agency for Mitchell, (847) 708-5600, [email protected]

SOURCE Mitchell International