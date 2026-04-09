Progressive Insurance® Extends Relationship with Mitchell Through Long-Term Contract Renewal

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leader of auto physical damage technology solutions, today announced that Progressive Insurance, the nation's largest commercial vehicle insurer and second largest personal auto insurer, has signed a long-term contract renewal. The renewal provides Progressive with continued access to Mitchell's comprehensive software solutions used to support collision claims, damage appraisals, total loss valuations, and interactions with repair facility partners.

"Mitchell's open platform has supported our ability to integrate solutions that align with our claims operations," said Progressive's Physical Damage Claims Process Leader, Gino Banco. "Over many years, our teams have worked together to support claims handling at scale. We value the relationship and look forward to continued collaboration as we focus on meeting the needs of our customers."

Progressive selected Mitchell as its primary auto physical damage technology provider in 2013. Since then, Progressive has used Mitchell's claims management and estimating solutions, including Mitchell WorkCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating, to support functions such as assignment, damage appraisal, review, repair, and reporting. Progressive was also the first insurer to implement Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax, enabling use of a single platform for appraisals across passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks.

"Progressive has experienced significant growth and continues to invest in its claims operations," said Mitchell's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Debbie Day. "We value our long-standing relationship and look forward to continuing to work together to support Progressive's claims technology needs."

About Mitchell, an Enlyte Company

Mitchell International, Inc. is a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions. Combining decades of experience with an open platform, proprietary data and intelligent, cloud-first applications, we help insurance carriers, collision repairers and vehicle manufacturers protect dreams and restore lives. Each day, more than 20,000 organizations rely on Mitchell to support the efficient management of claims and safe return of consumers to the road. For more information, follow Mitchell on Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mitchell International