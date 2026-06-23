Clarins Quietly Takes Over Cannes with Cryo Lip Oil

Guests including Maura Higgins, Layla Taylor, Jenn Tran, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Jeremiah Brown, Amanda McCants, Candace Parker, Hannah St.John, Sai De Silva, Shareef O'Neal and Shaqir O'Neal experienced an immersive evening dedicated to the brand's latest innovation, while enjoying a vibrant celebration of beauty, creativity, and culture. Drenched in blue, the color of this summer, the room was filled with chilled and frosted accents. The evening featured curated dried-ice cocktails and mocktails, customized silver mirrors, blue gelato, caviar bumps, and tunes by DJ Tay Jay.

Getty Gallery: Clarins Cryo Lip Oil: Spotted in Cannes

The event is part of a larger Clarins gifting activation, where the brand will host a series of invitation-only gatherings at Crane Club from June 22 through June 25, welcoming influential voices from across the worlds of beauty, fashion, entertainment, and marketing.

About Cryo-Lip Franchise

An ice-kissed twist on our Iconic Lip Comfort Oil— now with NEW Cryo-Active Technology for an instantly plumped pout, crystal clear, uber shine finish and a cooling, minty-fresh feel. These new versions are powered by CRYO-ACTIVE TECHNOLOGY with invigorating Menthol and Field Mint essential oil for the most revitalizing, refresh feel on the lips.

Enriched with 99% skincare-first ingredients, including a powerful trio of nourishing plant oils-- Organic Sweetbriar Rose*, Organic Jojoba*, and Hazelnut— the comforting lip treatments leave lips hydrated, nourished and softer.

Lip Oil features an intense lip treatment formula that takes lips from dry and damaged to soft, leaving +47% hydrated1, +54% nourished1 and +62% softer2.

Lip Oil Balm glides on the pH-adaptive formula that color-shifts from pale blue to a flattering, custom rosy tint and plumped-up sheer shine. A plumping + hydrating peptide leaves lips +36% visibly plumper3 and +42% smoother3.

*Organic ingredients are produced in accordance with European regulation (CE 2018/848). 1Clinical test, 31 women, 14 days 2Self-assessment, 108 women, immediately after 14 days, results perceived by users 3Consumer test, 108 women, 14 days

About Clarins

Clarins, was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins is family-owned and is distributed in more than 150 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Les Domaines Clarins—two organic farms and open-air laboratories in France. In 2025, Clarins was Certified B Corporation. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by the end of 2025. Partners include Pur Projet—more than 1,000,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meals—more than 51 million school meals provided to children in need to date.

Lucas Petry [email protected]

About Crane Club Privé X LinkedIn

An exclusive late-night experience from Tao Group Hospitality, Crane Club Privé x LinkedIn Lounge brings together senior leaders, top marketers, creators, and cultural tastemakers at the iconic Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel. Inspired by the energy and hospitality of New York's Crane Club Member's Lounge, the invite-only experience features a music-driven atmosphere, curated hospitality, surprise performances, and a dynamic guest list spanning business, culture, entertainment, and technology.

Shayna O'Brien [email protected]

SOURCE Clarins USA