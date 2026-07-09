Clarins Introduces Double Serum Eye, Bringing 30 Years of Longevity Science to the Eye Contour to Reduce Visible Eye Wrinkles, Puffiness, and Dark Circles

New Double Serum Eye reflects Clarins' ongoing commitment to understanding not only how skin ages, but why. By studying the biological mechanisms that influence skin longevity, Clarins scientists uncovered the powerful role of epigenetics—how lifestyle and environmental factors influence the way skin ages beyond genetics alone. This research naturally led to the eye contour, one of the first areas of the face to reveal the cumulative effects of stress, fatigue, pollution, and daily habits.

A Blink Further in Longevity

Research shows that approximately 85% of visible aging is influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors, while only 15% is driven by chronological aging. Clarins Research has translated these findings into an entirely new approach for the eye area, introducing double anti-aging action that simultaneously addresses both dimensions of aging.

Through the exclusive study of twins, Clarins researchers demonstrated that epigenetic aging can make the eye contour appear up to four years older, revealing how sleep, stress, pollution and daily habits significantly influence the appearance of wrinkles, loss of firmness, crow's feet, puffiness and dark circles. Clarins labs have developed the new generation of Double Serum Eye to counteract this lifestyle aging, so the eye contour can even appear to look younger.

Powered by Nature. Proven by Science.

Inspired by skin's natural water and oil composition, our biomimetic two-phase formula delivers the ideal ratio of 2/3 serum (hydric) and 1/3 emulsion (hydrolipidic) to mimic skin's composition and optimize absorption. The Clarins patented unique hydrolipidic system creates a stable environment for the key active ingredients allowing the dual phases to combine into a single powerful drop just before application.

At the heart of the formula is Clarins' signature dual technology:

Organic Marjoram Extract helps improve elasticity. It helps combat lifestyle-related epigenetic aging and neutralizes up to 98% of lifestyle-related epigenetic changes in vitro.

Inspired by the science of cellular communication, Turmeric - the iconic ingredient found in Double Serum - helps defend against chronological aging by boosting skin's five vital functions to (hydration, nutrition, oxygenation, regeneration, and protection) to target all visible signs of aging.

The formula is further enhanced with 96% natural-origin ingredients, including three active ingredients to directly target puffiness and dark circles, creating Clarins' most complete eye treatment to date:

Niacinamide visibly reduces hyperpigmentation to address brown dark circles.

Horse Chestnut Escin, an herbal extract visibly reduces blue and purple dark circles.

Phyto-Caffeine, a form of caffeine, helps visibly minimize puffiness under the eyes.

Visible Results

Perceived results after just one week of use:

-27% in the appearance of blue, brown, and purple dark circles

-25% in the appearance of puffiness

-23% in the appearance of wrinkles

Clinical Tests

24H hydration

8H hydration barrier reinforcement

Self-assessment, 81 women, after seven days of use. Hydration kinetics, 30 women. TWL kinetics, 30 women.

Innovation Beyond the Formula

Housed in a high tech, eco designed dual bottle made from 94% recyclable materials with at least 40% recycled content, the product features a unique wheel dosing system for precision application.

Clarins continues its commitment to responsible beauty through Clarins T.R.U.S.T., a pioneering blockchain-powered traceability platform that gives consumers complete transparency into their Clarins product's journey—from field to skin. By scanning the QR code on pack and entering the product's batch number, consumers can discover the origin of key plant ingredients, cultivation methods, certifications, manufacturing location and production details.

To maximize results, Clarins developed a dedicated application method combining gentle pressure points, smoothing motions and lymphatic-inspired drainage techniques to visibly reduce puffiness, awaken the eye contour and enhance the performance of the formula. Learn more about Clarins' exclusive technique on www.clarins.com

The new Clarins Double Serum Eye is available exclusively on Clarins.com, and at all retailers nationwide this August.

About Clarins

Clarins, was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins is family-owned and is distributed in more than 150 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Les Domaines Clarins—two organic farms and open-air laboratories in France. In 2025, Clarins was Certified B Corporation. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by the end of 2025. Partners include Pur Projet—more than 1,000,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meals—more than 51 million school meals provided to children in need to date.

For more information, please contact:

Clarins USA Communications Director

Lucas Petry: [email protected] Remi Barbier Public Relations

SOURCE Clarins USA