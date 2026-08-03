Clark Capital Management Group Named to Philadelphia's Best Places to Work List for the Eighth Consecutive Time

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Capital Management Group, an asset manager founded in 1986, has been named a top winner on the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work list in the large-size firm category. It's the firm's eighth straight year making the list.

At Clark Capital, culture is woven into how the firm operates day-to-day, from wellness programming and volunteer initiatives to regular cross-department events that make the workplace feel less like a collection of departments and more like a community. That culture has held steady even as the firm has grown.

"This honor reflects the investments we've made in our people and our culture," said Brendan Clark, CEO. "By cultivating opportunities for connection, wellness, and collaboration, we aim to create a workplace where everyone feels empowered and genuinely part of a community."

That same ethos carries into the community. Each month, guided by employee and partner input, Clark Capital selects a nonprofit for employees to support through volunteering and giving, with the company matching contributions to double their impact. Over the past year, employees supported 17 nonprofits this way, including longstanding partnerships with Philadelphia Financial Scholars and SquashSmarts. The recognition adds to a strong 2026 for the firm, which in June won two InvestmentNews Awards: the Prudential Advisors Award for Asset Manager of the Year and the Thrivent Award for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service.

"This ranking reflects years of intentional work to build a culture where people feel truly supported," said Colene Clark Bittone, EVP of Corporate Culture. "Seeing that recognized at this level means a great deal to our team."

To see the full list, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia/c/best-places-to-work-2026-ranked.html

About Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an independent boutique investment manager within Raymond James Investment Management providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $45.8 billion in discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets as of March 31, 2026.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

Philadelphia Business Journal's Best Places to Work

The Best Places to Work survey measures key areas that make up an organization's culture. These range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures the level of engagement exhibited by employees, known as employee engagement. Each question on the Best Places to Work survey is associated with a response option; each response option is associated with a numerical value. The survey uses these numerical values to profile employees and calculate an overall score, which is used to determine each organization's rank. No compensation was provided by Clark Capital Management Group to obtain these awards.

The Prudential Advisors Award for Asset Manager of the Year

This award recognizes the outstanding asset management firm which consistently delivers superior advisor service while pushing the boundaries with innovation and industry best practices over the past 12 months.

When judging this category, the following criteria were considered: Effective client relationship management strategies and stakeholder engagement. Demonstration of innovative strategies & ability to educate advisors on the value to their clients of these products. Administration or technology solutions where strategic thinking, collaboration and excellence have made a key impact with advisors. Sustained effort and commitment to the advisor channel. Corporate social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and responsible investment (SRI) initiatives are all considered.

The Thrivent Award for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service

This award recognizes the advisor or advisory team whose outstanding contribution of time, leadership and financial support over a sustained period of time, beyond normal expectations, has made significant impacts in the receiving causes or communities.

When judging this category, the following criteria were considered: Demonstration of major philanthropic and community service programs or initiatives over the last 12 months that align with broader corporate goals or strategies (i.e. company culture, employee engagement etc.). Impact on local, national, or international causes or communities. Overall commitment to philanthropy and community service. Testimonials from beneficiaries or partners.

InvestmentNews opened nominations to all wealth management professionals and organizations. All submissions from the excellence awardees were forwarded to the independent judging panel comprising industry leaders and senior representatives. The panel votes for winners in each category according to the relevant category criteria. Voting commenced in May 2026 and the award covers the previous 12 -18 months. Using a simple points system to aggregate judges' votes, the excellence awardee with the top score in a category were named the winner. The winners were announced at the awards show on June 24, 2026. More information regarding the selection process and criteria can be found at https://investmentnewsawards.com/process. No compensation was provided by Clark Capital Management Group to obtain these awards.

SOURCE Clark Capital Management Group