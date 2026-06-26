Clark Capital Management Group Wins InvestmentNews Asset Manager of the Year and Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service Awards

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Capital Management Group, an asset manager founded in 1986, earned two top honors at the InvestmentNews Awards in New York City: The Prudential Advisors Award for Asset Manager of the Year and the Thrivent Award for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service. The wins, earned alongside the largest asset and wealth managers in the business, speak to both the firm's investment excellence and the values at the heart of its culture.

"What strikes me most about winning both of these awards is how together they capture who we are, not just how we execute professionally, but how we show up for others," said Brendan Clark, CEO. "This is a remarkable pairing. We are committed to putting clients first and delivering asset management excellence, while also building a culture of care that supports our communities and the causes we believe in. I'm incredibly proud of our team and grateful for everything they do every single day."

The Prudential Advisors Award for Asset Manager of the Year award recognizes Clark Capital's sustained excellence in investment management, advisor partnership, and client outcomes. The firm's unique blend of solutions-based investment strategies delivered through a dedicated high net worth services team has earned the trust of advisors and investors navigating both complex market environments and complex financial planning situations.

The Thrivent Award for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service award underscores Clark Capital's long-standing commitment to giving back. Each month, guided by employee and partner input, Clark Capital identifies a nonprofit for employees to support through giving and volunteerism, with matching contributions amplifying the firm's collective impact. Over the past year alone, Clark Capital employees have supported 17 nonprofits through these efforts. Clark Capital also has longstanding community partnerships with Philadelphia Financial Scholars and SquashSmarts, two organizations that help Philadelphia students and their families in a variety of ways.

These InvestmentNews honors build on Clark Capital's recent recognition as one of the Philadelphia Business Journal's Best Places to Work for eight consecutive years and its four-time MMI/Barron's Asset Manager of the Year accolades.

For a full list of this year's InvestmentNews Awards honorees, visit the InvestmentNews Awards recognition page.

About Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an independent boutique investment manager within Raymond James Investment Management providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $45.8 billion in discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets as of March 31, 2026.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

The Prudential Advisors Award for Asset Manager of the Year

This award recognizes the outstanding asset management firm which consistently delivers superior advisor service while pushing the boundaries with innovation and industry best practices over the past 12 months.

When judging this category, the following criteria were considered: Effective client relationship management strategies and stakeholder engagement. Demonstration of innovative strategies & ability to educate advisors on the value to their clients of these products. Administration or technology solutions where strategic thinking, collaboration and excellence have made a key impact with advisors. Sustained effort and commitment to the advisor channel. Corporate social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and responsible investment (SRI) initiatives are all considered.

The Thrivent Award for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service

This award recognizes the advisor or advisory team whose outstanding contribution of time, leadership and financial support over a sustained period of time, beyond normal expectations, has made significant impacts in the receiving causes or communities.

When judging this category, the following criteria were considered: Demonstration of major philanthropic and community service programs or initiatives over the last 12 months that align with broader corporate goals or strategies (i.e. company culture, employee engagement etc.). Impact on local, national, or international causes or communities. Overall commitment to philanthropy and community service. Testimonials from beneficiaries or partners.

InvestmentNews opened nominations to all wealth management professionals and organizations. All submissions from the excellence awardees were forwarded to the independent judging panel comprising industry leaders and senior representatives. The panel votes for winners in each category according to the relevant category criteria. Voting commenced in May 2026 and the award covers the previous 12 -18 months. Using a simple points system to aggregate judges' votes, the excellence awardee with the top score in a category were named the winner. The winners were announced at the awards show on June 24, 2026. More information regarding the selection process and criteria can be found at https://investmentnewsawards.com/process. No compensation was provided by Clark Capital Management Group to obtain these awards.

MMI/Barron's Industry Awards

Clark Capital was a Money Management Institute and Barron's finalists for Asset Manager of the Year ($25 – $100 billion category) in 2022 and 2024. Finalists were selected by a specially appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council and the MMI Membership Experience Committee (MEC). The Steering Council and MEC reviewed nominations and determined a slate of finalists in each award category based on criteria related to level of innovation, potential to effect change in the investment advisory industry, advancement of practices and protocols and potential to deliver improved outcomes for advisors and investors. Award winners were determined by a vote of primary contacts at each member firm. MMI/Barron's does not receive compensation for the participating firms in exchange for the award and Clark Capital did not pay a fee to MMI/Barron's in exchange for its receipt of the award. These awards are not indicative of Clark Capital's future performance, nor may it be representative of any one client's experience. Prior awards and recognition received in 2021 and 2020 were for Asset Manager of the Year (AUM of $10 to 50 billion category). More information about the selection process and criteria can be found at www.mminst.org.

Philadelphia Business Journal's Best Places to Work

The Best Places to Work survey measures key areas that make up an organization's culture. These range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures the level of engagement exhibited by employees, known as employee engagement. Each question on the Best Places to Work survey is associated with a response option; each response option is associated with a numerical value. The survey uses these numerical values to profile employees and calculate an overall score, which is used to determine each organization's rank.

SOURCE Clark Capital Management Group