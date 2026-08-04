Claroty Establishes Public Sector LLC, Marking Major Growth Milestones in Protecting U.S. Critical Infrastructure

Company Achieves FedRAMP High "In Process" Designation for Claroty xDome for Government, Appoints New RVP Federal Sales

NEW YORK and ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced it has established Claroty Public Sector LLC as an independent subsidiary, responsible for all public sector work across U.S. Federal, State and local governments as it pursues Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) mitigation. Additionally, upon passing an external audit and securing a federal agency sponsor, the company has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) "In Process" designation at the High impact level for Claroty xDome for Government, which is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, and has appointed Lynn Norris as Regional Vice President (RVP) of Federal Sales.

Strengthening Commitment to Government Resilience

CPS now sits at the heart of federal mission delivery, powering everything from weapons platforms and traditional Building Management Systems (BMS) / Facility-Related Control Systems (FRCS) controls to the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected medical devices. As a result, 91% of federal OT leaders report an increase in their agency's prioritization of CPS cybersecurity in the past two years. Claroty Public Sector LLC is committed to bringing Claroty's CPS-native platform to government agencies, empowering them with the operational resilience for mission-critical environments on which the safety, security, and well-being of our society depend.

"The uptime and safety of our nation's operational systems are critically important," said Jen Sovada, General Manager of Claroty Public Sector LLC. "The independence of the public sector subsidiary will help scale our business, allowing Claroty to empower government security teams with our unrivaled industry expertise and the industry's most comprehensive, purpose-built platform for risk reduction and operational resilience."

"The stakes have never been higher for protecting our nation's most vital assets," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO of NightDragon and Claroty Board Chairman. "I'm thrilled that Claroty is remaining singularly focused on its mission and recognizes the public sector's need for a trusted, independent source in CPS expertise that shares their passion for protecting national critical infrastructure as a means of economic and national security."

Meeting the Standard for Federal Trust and Excellence

Claroty Public Sector LLC's pursuit of FedRAMP High authorization for Claroty xDome for Government reinforces the company's continuous efforts to meet public sector standards and expectations for protecting the government's most sensitive environments. The availability of Claroty's cloud-native, xDome for Government to federal agencies will be an advantage in building operational resilience across CPS environments.

The achievement comes as the company has also recently been awarded an Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service (eMASS) Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). With an eMASS ATO from DLA, Claroty is recognized as a trusted, battle-tested defense solution.

Deep Public Sector Ties Guide the Claroty Mission Forward

As the new RVP for Federal Sales, Lynn Norris will lead the company's federal revenue strategy and go-to-market execution. He brings to the company more than four decades of experience spanning military service, engineering, and enterprise technology sales. After serving in the United States Air Force, Norris held positions at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, PTC, Illumio, and Orca Security. Most recently, he was the Chief Revenue Officer at Radiant Logic, a market-leading provider of identity security and federated identity solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join such a mission-driven organization at a time when national critical infrastructure is under such a heightened threat," said Norris. "Claroty's commitment to working with government agencies, bringing them solutions with a faster time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership, shows we're ready to meet the market needs of the public sector and will ultimately make our country's daily operations more secure and reliable."

Learn more about how Claroty supports U.S. Federal, State and Local Governments at http://www.clarotygov.us/.

About Claroty Public Sector LLC

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) or in the cloud with Claroty xDome for Government. Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables U.S. public sector agencies to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty Public Sector LLC is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. To learn more, visit clarotygov.us.

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SOURCE Claroty