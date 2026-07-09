Claroty and Frenos Partner to Reduce Downtime Risk for Industrial Environments

Combined Solution Offers Comprehensive Visibility with Prioritized Remediation Actions

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced a new partnership with Frenos, a pioneer in AI-native simulated operational technology (OT) penetration testing, to deliver an integrated solution to industrial organizations that will reduce downtime risk in CPS environments. Organizations using The Claroty Platform can now leverage The Frenos Platform to continuously validate their defensive posture against real-world adversarial behaviors, measure actual exploitability of detected vulnerabilities, and prioritize remediation based on demonstrated risk.

Security teams face increasing pressure to prove their business value and demonstrate that they are achieving true risk reduction with tangible results. At the same time, AI-enabled threats have hyper-accelerated the threat lifecycle, leaving teams outmatched in their ability to react at the same pace. Organizations must meet these challenges head-on with AI-native tools purpose-built for complex CPS environments that deliver trustworthy insights with swift, deterministic, scalable actions.

Key benefits of the Claroty and Frenos joint solution include:

Threat-Informed Vulnerability Prioritization: Frenos ingests Claroty's deep asset intelligence to build environment-specific digital twins and the Frenos AI adversary agent, SAIRA, analyzes which vulnerabilities are actually exploitable and then provides specific remediation options.

Frenos ingests Claroty's deep asset intelligence to build environment-specific digital twins and the Frenos AI adversary agent, SAIRA, analyzes which vulnerabilities are actually exploitable and then provides specific remediation options. Continuous Validation of Segmentation and Firewall Policy Effectiveness: Claroty provides the necessary visibility into network communications and device connections, which Frenos uses to model and simulate attacks, allowing security teams to validate that segmentation designs successfully protect high-value OT targets.

Claroty provides the necessary visibility into network communications and device connections, which Frenos uses to model and simulate attacks, allowing security teams to validate that segmentation designs successfully protect high-value OT targets. Threat Actor Emulation and Exposure Assessment: Claroty provides the detection layer and environmental context, while Frenos replicates the attack sequence to determine if a threat can lead to production disruption, transforming abstract warnings into concrete defensive assessments.

"Asset intelligence is the bedrock of every organization's CPS risk management program," said Grant Geyer, Chief Strategy Officer at Claroty. "By gaining full visibility into the industrial environment with the ability to stress test their exposures, organizations that leverage Claroty and Frenos are in the best position to protect against operational downtime and to reduce overall risk."

"Knowing your assets is the starting point; knowing which exposures an adversary can actually exploit is what drives action," said Brian Proctor, CEO of Frenos. "By building environment-specific digital twins from Claroty's deep asset intelligence, our AI adversary agent shows teams exactly which vulnerabilities are reachable, what an attacker could do with them, and where to remediate first. Together, Claroty and Frenos give industrial organizations the confidence to move from reactive defense to proactive risk reduction"

The AI-powered Claroty Platform combines deep asset visibility, threat detection, exposure management, and network protection to reduce CPS risk while offering the world's fastest time-to-value at a lower total cost of ownership. Having just announced Claroty Claire™, a first-of-its-kind, CPS-native AI security agent, the company is leading the market in organizations' ability to ensure safety, uptime, and availability in an AI-driven world.

The Frenos platform empowers security professionals to scale assessments across OT environments at a fraction of the time. By combining a digital twin with an AI reasoning agent, Frenos identifies the most probable adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), so organizations can prioritize their mitigation activities to stay ahead of today's threats. This intelligence-driven approach enables security teams to shift from reactive to proactive defense, delivering comprehensive assessments without any operational impact.

To learn more about Claroty and Frenos, read the joint solution brief.

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to protect the mission-critical infrastructure that underpins modern life. The AI-powered Claroty Platform serves as the single source of operational truth, providing the deepest visibility and broadest protection across cyber-physical systems (CPS), leveraging five core solutions: asset inventory, exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection. Claroty helps organizations operationalize CPS protection through a programmatic approach designed to reduce risk, maintain operational integrity, and meet compliance–whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.

About Frenos

Frenos transforms how critical infrastructure teams assess the cybersecurity posture of mission-critical sites and environments. By combining a digital network twin with an AI reasoning agent, our simulated OT penetration testing platform reduces assessment time from months to minutes, with zero impact on operations. By proactively identifying the most effective risk mitigations at scale, Frenos helps companies up-level OT security staff while increasing preemptive defenses today for tomorrow's threats. Discover more at frenos.io. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Claroty