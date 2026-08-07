Classic Automation Extends Free On-Site Control System Audit Program to Manufacturers Nationwide

Industrial facilities across North America can now request a no-cost audit of their legacy and modern control systems from automation parts and repair specialists with over 23 years of experience.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Automation, a global supplier of new, surplus, and repaired industrial automation parts, is broadening the reach of its Free On-Site Control System Audit Program. Manufacturing facilities across North America can schedule a no-cost evaluation of their installed control systems. The program was perfected in 2025 and has since been expanded from the N.Y. region, to provide their nationwide customer base with support and spare parts planning for aging PLCs, HMIs, and drives.

Classic Automation Extends Audit Program Speed Speed

The audit program evaluates installed control components, critical spare-part needs, program library structure, and existing inventory. Participating facilities will receive a detailed report and analysis of their installed systems, identifying supportable and at-risk components, along with opportunities for asset recovery and inventory optimization.

"This program is about helping facilities stay ahead of failure," said Troy Johnson, System Sales Engineer at Classic Automation. "We offer more than parts and repairs, we provide actionable insight to help customers maintain uptime, smarter management of inventory, and extend the life of their systems."

"We want our customers to get the most out of their systems throughout their lifecycle, rather than feeling upgrades are the only option. This is another tool we've added to our expanding suite of support services." Says owner and president Fritz Ruebeck.

Key Benefits of the Audit Program

Assessment of control systems and installed base

Identification of supportable and at-risk components

Spare parts inventory and program library review

Asset recovery assistance for unused or obsolete parts

Eligibility for blanket order discounts

NDA compliance is available for full confidentiality.

Scope of Support

Classic Automation specializes in supporting new, surplus, and legacy industrial control systems worldwide, with 1 million parts in stock and 23-plus years of industrial automation experience. The audit program covers equipment from manufacturers including Allen-Bradley, Siemens, Omron, Schneider Electric, ABB, Fanuc, Mitsubishi, Honeywell, and Yaskawa, and spans PLCs and CPU modules, HMIs and operator interfaces, servo drives and motors, power supplies, industrial PCs, motion controllers, I/O modules, variable frequency drives, display panels, contactors, breakers, CNC controllers, and other electrical equipment. If the part or manufacturer is somehow not listed in their expansive inventory, they ensure support by sourcing these hard-to-find parts for their customers.

The audit is offered at no labor cost. Travel fees apply for facilities outside the Rochester, N.Y. area.

Facilities interested in scheduling an audit can request one at classicautomation.com/services/onsite-audit or by contacting the company directly.

About Classic Automation

Classic Automation is a leading global supplier of industrial automation spare parts and expert repair services. Founded in 2003 by Fritz Ruebeck, the company helps keep the world's production running by offering trusted solutions for legacy and modern control systems, backed by nearly 1 million parts in stock. More information is available at classicautomation.com.

Media Contact

Classic Automation LLC

800 Salt Road, Webster, NY 14580

Phone: +1 (585) 241-6010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Classic Automation