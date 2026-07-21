Classic Automation Releases Tank/Sump Level Control Application for Panelicity® Series 36

WEBSTER, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Automation a supplier of new and refurbished industrial automation parts and repair services, has released a new custom application for its Panelicity® Series 36 controller: automated Tank/Sump Level Control.

Keeping a tank or sump at the right level usually means constant monitoring of pumps and tanks. The newest application eliminates the need to constantly monitor and promotes efficient workflow. The Panelicity controller starts and stops pumps automatically to hold a target liquid level, in Simplex, Duplex, or Triplex configurations:

Panelicity Tank Sump Control

Simplex: one pump fills or drains the tank

Duplex: two pumps fill or drain the tank

Triplex: three pumps fill or drain the tank

(Filling is "pump up." Draining is "pump down.")

Simplex and Duplex setups run on the controller's onboard I/O. Triplex control requires an additional Remote I/O Module, which can also be added to Simplex or Duplex systems for individual seal fail inputs and mA (instead of V) inputs on pump Volts and Amps input signals.

The system reads level from a transmitter, float switches, or both. If the transmitter signal drops, the controller automatically switches to the float switches and flags a Loss of Transmitter Quality Alarm, so you aren't running blind or losing level control.

For Duplex and Triplex setups, users can lock in a Lead pump or set the pumps to Alternate, extending the life of the motor by spreading out runtime. Runtime hours are also monitored for each pump for maintenance scheduling.

Alarms and Fail Safes

The application tracks level (Hi-Hi, Hi, Lo, Lo-Lo), pump temperature, and seal failure as configurable process alarms. With a Remote I/O Module connected, it can tell you exactly which pump had a seal failure, without a physical check of the pump panel. A high-temperature alarm can't be overridden; the pump stops automatically. Seal failure alarms still allow a manual start or stop.

Easy & Stable Configuration

The setup screens (locked behind Engineer-level password access) allows the user to adjust pump start and stop levels, tag names, and I/O settings. Non-standard tanks, like horizontal cylinders or other shape tanks, a characterizer can be used to linearize the level signal, so the display and alarms stay accurate.

The Tank/Sump Level Control application is available now for the Panelicity Series 36 controller. For setup details, wiring diagrams, or configuration support, contact Classic Automation.

Contact: Classic Automation, [email protected], classicautomation.com

SOURCE Classic Automation