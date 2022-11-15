Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market Size in APAC to Grow by USD 430.8 Million, Global Personal Products Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 430.8 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free Sample Report

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC

Technavio categorizes the cleanroom disposable glove in APAC as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes.

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. International suppliers have established a presence in the region, with wide product offerings, brand recognition, reliability, and greater resources and economic opportunities. They also have well-established distribution networks that serve a large customer base. In addition, companies are increasing their manufacturing capacities in APAC to cater to the rising demand for cleanroom disposable gloves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will foster the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Natural Rubber: The natural rubber segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high demand for natural rubber gloves and increased preference among healthcare professionals in APAC. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the segment in the region during the forecast period.



Vinyl



Nitrile



Neoprene



Others

Geography

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope

The cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC report covers the following areas:

This study identifies eco-friendly disposable gloves as one of the prime trends in the cleanroom disposable glove market growth in APAC during the next few years. The rising number of hospitals has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, raw material fluctuating prices might hamper the market growth.

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Ansell Ltd., Asiatic fiber Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Careplus Group Berhad, Dia rubber Co. Ltd., Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corp. Bhd, UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Valutek Inc., and Woojin ACT Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cleanroom disposable glove market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the cleanroom disposable glove market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cleanroom disposable glove market vendors in APAC

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 430.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.9 Key consumer countries China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ansell Ltd., Asiatic fiber Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Careplus Group Berhad, Dia rubber Co. Ltd., Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corp. Bhd, UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Valutek Inc., and Woojin ACT Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on APAC: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Natural rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Natural rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Natural rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Natural rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Natural rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Vinyl - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vinyl - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Nitrile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Nitrile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Nitrile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Nitrile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Nitrile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Neoprene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Neoprene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Neoprene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Neoprene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Neoprene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 76: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 77: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 78: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 79: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 80: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Asiatic fiber Corp.

Exhibit 86: Asiatic fiber Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Asiatic fiber Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Asiatic fiber Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 89: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dia rubber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Dia rubber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Dia rubber Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Dia rubber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Dynarex Corp.

Exhibit 97: Dynarex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Dynarex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Dynarex Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Exhibit 100: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 101: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Key offerings

10.9 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Exhibit 103: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 104: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Segment focus

10.10 Rubberex Corp. M Berhad

Exhibit 107: Rubberex Corp. M Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 108: Rubberex Corp. M Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Rubberex Corp. M Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Rubberex Corp. M Berhad - Segment focus

10.11 Semperit AG Holding

Exhibit 111: Semperit AG Holding - Overview



Exhibit 112: Semperit AG Holding - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Semperit AG Holding - Key news



Exhibit 114: Semperit AG Holding - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Semperit AG Holding - Segment focus

10.12 Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Exhibit 116: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 117: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

