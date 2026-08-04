Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Completes Sale of its Business in Spain to Atresmedia

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today announced it has completed the sale of its business in Spain to Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. ("Atresmedia").

The purchase price for the transaction was EUR €115M or approximately US$132 million1. Final proceeds are subject to customary post-closing adjustments and payment of transaction-related fees and expenses.

Advisors

The Company engaged Moelis & Company LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. as financial advisors to assist with the process to sell its Spain business.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using its medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, such as the final proceeds from the sale of our business in Spain and the use thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, the factors set forth in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. For a more comprehensive discussion of risks, see the "Item 1A. Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 The U.S. dollar equivalent of the purchase price is based on the EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.1501 secured by the Company in connection with the conversion of the sale proceeds.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.