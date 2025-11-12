Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) ("Clear Channel" or "the Company"), a leader in U.S. out-of-home (OOH) advertising, announced today Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor, is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The Fireside Chat will be held at 10:15-10:50 a.m. PT. A live audio webcast of the session will be available at the Company's IR Website at https://investor.clearchannel.com/events-presentations/ir-calendar.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using its medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

