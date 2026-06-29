CLEAR to Strengthen Caller Verification in Contact Centers with AWS

CLEAR1 helps organizations verify callers before they reach a live agent, reducing fraud and streamlining support operations

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR® (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced an integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform, to contact centers powered by Amazon Connect. The integration allows organizations to verify a caller's identity before or during a support interaction, designed to help reduce fraud and streamline contact center operations.

Contact centers are a critical touchpoint for customer support, but they can also be vulnerable to fraud, impersonation, and high-friction verification processes. With CLEAR1 and Amazon Connect, organizations can add identity verification earlier in the support journey before customers speak with an agent, helping teams handle sensitive requests with greater confidence and reduce time spent on manual verification steps.

"We're proud to partner with Amazon Web Services to bring our secure identity platform to contact centers at scale," said Brett Romanoff, EVP, CLEAR1. "By integrating CLEAR1 into Amazon Connect, organizations can strengthen protection against fraud while creating a more seamless experience for both agents and customers."

When a customer calls a support center powered by Amazon Connect, they can choose to verify their identity through CLEAR. If they opt in, they receive a secure SMS link to complete verification on their phone. Once verified, the call is routed to an agent, who receives the verification result in real time, helping teams move more quickly and confidently on requests such as password resets, account updates, and other high-risk actions.

"Customers expect fast, easy support the moment they call in," said Amy Belcher, Director, Global ISV Partners, AWS. "With CLEAR1 and Amazon Connect, organizations can verify callers in seconds, eliminate repetitive security questions, and let agents focus on what matters most: solving customer problems."

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 41 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits, performance, capabilities, availability, and market adoption of CLEAR1 and its integration with Amazon Connect, including the ability to enhance identity verification, reduce fraud, streamline contact center operations, and improve customer and agent experiences. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including customer adoption of the Company's products and services, the successful implementation and performance of the integration, changes in market conditions, and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CLEAR

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SOURCE CLEAR