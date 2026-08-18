Clearco Secures $100 Million Asset-Backed Financing Facility from Macquarie Group to Expand Funding for Growing Ecommerce Brands

Facility expected to support approximately $900 million in funding to ecommerce brands over the next two years

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearco, the leading provider of non-dilutive funding for ecommerce brands, today announced a new $100 million asset-backed financing facility from Macquarie Group. The facility expands Clearco's ability to provide qualified brands with up to $10 million in funding and estimated terms of 4 to 12 months. It is expected to support approximately $900 million in funding to ecommerce brands over the next two years.

The facility is structured to support ecommerce brands as they grow across DTC, wholesale, retail, marketplaces and social commerce. It expands Clearco's ability to provide larger amounts of funding over longer terms for inventory, marketing, major purchase orders and other growth initiatives.

"Ecommerce growth no longer happens through a single channel," said Andrew Curtis, CEO of Clearco. "Brands are making larger inventory commitments, expanding across wholesale and retail, and investing in new ways for customers to discover and buy their products. This facility gives us the capacity to support those investments over longer terms and grow alongside ambitious operators as their businesses become more complex."

Macquarie's New York-based Fixed Income and Currencies team, part of the company's Commodities and Global Markets business, provided financing for the transaction.

"Clearco combines deep ecommerce specialization with the disciplined underwriting required to serve this market at scale," said Eli Nafisi, Senior Managing Director in Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets business. "This facility demonstrates Macquarie's ability to deliver tailored financing solutions across a range of asset classes, and we are pleased to support Clearco as it enhances access to flexible capital for ecommerce brands."

The facility marks Clearco's next stage of growth, expanding its capacity to support ecommerce operators as their funding needs become larger and more complex.

For more information about Clearco, please visit www.clear.co.

About Clearco

Clearco introduced non-dilutive funding to ecommerce and remains its leading provider. Built for the realities of ecommerce, its flexible funding supports inventory, always-on marketing, major purchase orders, and expansion across DTC, wholesale and retail. Qualifying brands can access up to $10 million with estimated terms of 4 to 12 months, no personal guarantees and no all-asset liens. To date, the company has provided more than $3.3 billion in funding to over 11,000 businesses.

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Ryan Hecker

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SOURCE Clearco