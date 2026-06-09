Clearstone Memorial Partners Strengthens Family Healing and Community Engagement Through CareFlash's Careopolis Platform

MEDFORD, Ore., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFlash today announced continued growth in its longstanding partnership with Clearstone Memorial Partners, whose funeral homes utilize CareFlash's Careopolis platform supporting families navigating involved illness, caregiving, and remembrance.

CAREOPOLIS VIDEO

Careopolis, A Metropolis of Love and Empathy CareFlash, Community When It Matters Most

Serving families through ten Clearstone affiliates*, Careopolis provides private, invitation-only online caring communities—at no cost to families—where caregivers and loved ones rally together before, during, or after a death. Through Careopolis, loved ones coordinate support, reminisce about memories, celebrate lives, and remain encouraging and supportive.

A centerpiece of the platform is GIST (Group Interactive Storytelling Tool), which uses nostalgia to engage loved ones who otherwise tend to disengage. By sharing memories and stories—in people's actual voices—participants remain involved supporting one another while creating lasting/growing tributes celebrating a loved one's life and legacy. GIST VIDEO

Careopolis also features an integrated blog, interactive calendar, and support-coordination system where loved ones organize meals, transportation, and other caring support. Through this centralized approach to engagement, the platform is proven in reducing caregiver burden.

"At Clearstone, our mission is centered on serving families with compassion, dignity, and care," said JC Aubry, Clearstone VP Operations. "Careopolis extends this commitment beyond our funeral homes by enabling families to preserve memories, celebrate lives, and remain connected."

"Extending Clearstone's core values," adds Dave Deighton, Clearstone Partner, "Careopolis reinforces relationships among families, hospices, senior living communities, clergy, and healthcare providers who benefit when people remain supported through life's difficult transitions."

"Compassion, service, innovation, and community are central to everything we do," said Zach Edwards, Clearstone Partner. "250,000-plus members remain actively engaged in Careopolis communities associated with Clearstone affiliates—a powerful testament to the enduring role of remembrance, healing, and connectedness."

"One of Careopolis' most rewarding 'upstream' strengths is how it inspires supportive engagement," said Bill Jaehnig, Clearstone Partner. "Whether sharing memories, offering encouragement, or coordinating support, the platform improves outcomes when needed most."

Careopolis originated from CareFlash founder Jay Drayer's personal experience, witnessing firsthand the challenges families commonly face throughout illness, caregiving, and loss, and sought a better way to keep loved ones connected.

"Healing, caregiving, remembrance, and community are not events—they are journeys," said Drayer. "We're honored Clearstone shares our belief that families deserve opportunities to meaningfully rally together, support one-another, celebrate life, and remain connected throughout every step."

About CareFlash

Founded in 2005, CareFlash offers Careopolis, Kiddopolis, and Petopolis—interactive platforms that strengthen/empower connectedness, empathy, and quality-of-life during healthcare journeys, caregiving, and remembrance.

* Clearstone Affiliates Utilizing Careopolis:

• Care Cremation

• Farnstrom Mortuary

• Fir Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home

• Forest Lawn Cemetery & Funeral Home

• Hillcrest Mortuary & Memorial Park

• Keizer Funeral Chapel

• Memory Gardens Mortuary & Memorial Park

• Restlawn Funeral Home, Memory Gardens & Mausoleum

• Roseburg Memorial Gardens & Valley View Cemetery

• Wilson's & Sutherlin Chapel of the Roses

About Clearstone Memorial Partners

Clearstone is a network of funeral homes dedicated to serving families with compassion, integrity, and excellence while helping communities honor lives, celebrate legacies, and navigate loss with dignity and support.

Contacts

Clearstone Memorial Partners

Zach Edwards

[email protected]

CareFlash

Jay Drayer

[email protected]

512-368-5421

SOURCE CareFlash LLC