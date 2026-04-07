French Funerals & CareFlash Highlight New Ways Albuquerque Families Stay Connected Through Illness, Caregiving and Remembrance

More than 4,000 participants engage in Careopolis communities connected to French Funeral Homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- French Funerals & Cremations and CareFlash today announced growing engagement with the Careopolis digital caring community platform among families connected to French Funeral Homes (https://www.frenchfunerals.com/careopolis). More than 4,000 individuals have participated in invitation-only Careopolis communities associated with French.

The growing use of the platform reflects an evolving role for funeral homes—supporting families not only at the time of loss, but throughout the broader journey of serious illness, caregiving and remembrance.

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French Funerals & Cremations, which has served Albuquerque families for more than a century, introduced the Careopolis platform in early 2025 to help families communicate, coordinate support and remain connected during some of life's most challenging moments.

Careopolis communities allow families to organize caregiving assistance, transportation and visits; share updates that keep extended networks informed; express encouragement and empathy; and preserve meaningful stories, photos and reflections celebrating the life and legacy of someone deeply cherished.

The platform provides a secure, centralized space where family members, friends and extended networks can rally around one another during serious illness and periods of grief. By organizing communication and coordinating assistance in one centralized place, Careopolis helps reduce fragmented email and text chains while strengthening empathy, connection and shared understanding among loved ones.

Digital caring community platforms such as Careopolis are increasingly being adopted by healthcare organizations, hospice providers, health plans and community service groups seeking to strengthen communication and support across extended networks of family and friends.

"For French Funerals, Careopolis reflects a natural extension of our mission to honor and remember every life," said Tom Antram, CEO of French Funerals & Cremations. "For nearly 120 years, our work has been centered on helping families navigate some of life's most difficult moments. Tools that help people communicate, support one another and stay connected are an important part of that journey."

Antram noted that families today often face longer and more complex healthcare journeys that can involve extended caregiving and widespread family networks.

"When families have a simple way to share updates, coordinate help and support one another, it reduces stress and allows them to focus on what matters most—being present for one another," he said.

"Families don't experience illness or loss alone—they experience it as a community," said Jay Drayer, founder of CareFlash. "When technology helps people communicate, support one another and preserve memories, it becomes a natural extension of the funeral profession's deepest values of service and compassion."

About French Funerals

French Funerals & Cremations has served families in Albuquerque and surrounding communities since 1907, providing compassionate funeral, cremation and memorial services rooted in dignity, respect and personalized care. The organization is guided by a commitment to honoring every life and supporting families with empathy, professionalism and excellence.

About CareFlash

Now in its 22nd year, CareFlash created the Careopolis, Kiddopolis and Petopolis digital community platforms to help loved ones communicate, coordinate and preserve memories throughout illness, caregiving and remembrance.

Contact:

CareFlash

Jay Drayer

7132522113

[email protected]

French Funerals

Tom Antram

[email protected]

SOURCE CareFlash LLC