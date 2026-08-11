Clearview AI Named to Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year, Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. 5000 Recognition Reflects Growing Demand for Clearview AI's Public Safety Technology Its Leadership in AI and Facial Recognition

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearview AI, the investigative intelligence platform trusted by law enforcement and government agencies nationwide, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, securing the No. 510 spot and ranking No. 33 in Artificial Intelligence and Data among America's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 list highlights the most innovative and dynamic companies driving the American economy. A third consecutive appearance places Clearview AI among a select group of companies that have sustained year-over-year revenue growth, a mark of durable momentum rather than a single strong year.

"To be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row is a testament to the consistent dedication of our team and the strength of our enthusiasm for our mission," said Amos Kyler, CEO of Clearview AI. "Sustained growth at this scale reflects the trust that law enforcement and government agencies place in our technology every day, and our unwavering commitment to building a safer and more secure world."

This recognition comes at a pivotal time when national security, public safety, and the protection of at-risk populations are urgent global priorities. Clearview AI's advanced technology strengthens public safety efforts by aiding in the apprehension of criminals, combating threats like human trafficking and child exploitation, and promoting justice through both convictions and exonerations. By equipping law enforcement and government agencies with its facial recognition search engine, which searches over 70 billion images from publicly available websites, Clearview AI plays a crucial role in identifying unknown individuals, detecting threats, and enhancing national security.

ABOUT CLEARVIEW AI

Clearview AI provides law enforcement and government agencies with a revolutionary facial recognition search engine that helps investigators solve crimes after the fact. Its platform of more than 70 billion facial images, the largest known such database in the Western World, is sourced exclusively from public web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and other open sources. Law enforcement and government agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads while expending fewer resources. When supported by other evidence, these leads help law enforcement and government officials accurately and rapidly identify suspects, protect victims, and keep communities safe. Clearview AI's mission is to help reduce crime, fraud, and risk, to create safer communities, ensure secure commerce, and enhance our national security and military defense.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Clearview AI