Clearview AI's Clearview GovCloud Achieves FedRAMP® "In Process" Designation at the High Impact Level

Milestone marks a significant step toward full FedRAMP Authorization and signals Clearview AI's commitment to meeting the federal government's most rigorous cloud security standards

ARLINGTON, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearview AI today announced that Clearview GovCloud, its dedicated government cloud platform, has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) "In Process" designation at the High impact level. The platform is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. Clearview AI anticipates full FedRAMP Authorization in Q1 2027.

The designation positions Clearview GovCloud to serve federal law enforcement, national security, and defense agencies that require the highest levels of cloud security assurance. Clearview AI's platform draws on a database of 70+ billion publicly available images to help investigators identify unknown individuals in support of counterterrorism, criminal investigations, disaster relief, and national security missions. Every search is logged with a complete, permanent audit trail, and access is restricted to authorized government personnel.

"Federal agencies operate in environments where the stakes are as high as they get, and the security standards they require reflect that," said Amos Kyler, CEO of Clearview AI. "Achieving FedRAMP High 'In Process' status is a direct reflection of the investments we have made in the controls, governance, and infrastructure that mission-critical government work demands. "

Clearview AI has built its compliance infrastructure around the requirements of government customers. The company holds SOC 2 Type II certification, has earned TX-RAMP certification, and has aligned its platform with the Government Accountability Office's AI Accountability Framework across all four principles: Governance, Data, Performance, and Monitoring. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has tested Clearview AI's facial recognition system for accuracy across demographic groups. FedRAMP High authorization, anticipated for Q1 2027, will add a further layer of independent validation for federal procurement officers, CIOs, and CISOs evaluating the platform for sensitive government use cases.

About Clearview AI

Clearview AI is a facial recognition technology company that provides investigative tools to law enforcement and national security agencies. Its platform searches a database of 70+ billion publicly available images to help investigators identify unknown individuals, delivering leads with source URLs that require human corroboration through traditional investigative methods. Every search is permanently logged with user identity, timestamp, and case information, and access is restricted to authorized government agencies. Clearview AI holds SOC 2 Type II and TX-RAMP certifications and has aligned its platform with the GAO's AI Accountability Framework. For more information, visit clearview.ai.

SOURCE Clearview AI