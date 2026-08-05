Clearway Pain Solutions Highlights Advanced Intracept® Expertise in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Pain Solutions is proud to offer the Intracept® Procedure at its Pensacola practice, where Dr. Spinks, Dr. DiSanto, and Dr. Walsh serve as Center of Excellence (COE) physicians with extensive experience performing the minimally invasive procedure for appropriately selected patients with chronic vertebrogenic low back pain.

The Intracept Procedure is a minimally invasive, implant-free, outpatient treatment that targets the basivertebral nerve, which transmits pain signals from damaged vertebral endplates. During the procedure, a specialized probe is advanced into the vertebra, where radiofrequency energy is used to ablate the nerve. Unlike traditional radiofrequency ablation procedures, the basivertebral nerve is non-myelinated and does not regenerate after treatment, making Intracept a one-time procedure for appropriately selected patients while preserving the overall structure of the spine.

The Intracept Procedure is supported by multiple clinical studies demonstrating durable improvements in pain and function, sustained reductions in opioid use and spinal injections, and high patient satisfaction among appropriately selected patients.

"Many patients live with chronic low back pain for years without realizing the source of their pain may be vertebrogenic," said Dr. DiSanto. "For patients who meet the clinical criteria, the Intracept Procedure offers an evidence-based, minimally invasive treatment option that can provide meaningful, lasting relief and help restore function."

Of the millions of Americans living with chronic low back pain, an estimated one in six is likely to have vertebrogenic pain. Patients who have experienced chronic low back pain for at least six months, have not responded to at least six months of conservative treatment, and have Modic Type 1 or Type 2 changes visible on MRI may be candidates for evaluation.

The Center of Excellence designation is awarded to physicians who have achieved a high level of training and experience with the Intracept Procedure and demonstrate a commitment to maintaining a high level of proficiency in performing the procedure. Dr. Spinks, Dr. DiSanto, and Dr. Walsh exemplify that commitment through their experience treating vertebrogenic pain.

Patients interested in learning more about the Intracept Procedure or determining whether they may be candidates are encouraged to contact Clearway Pain Solutions by calling 850-275-9161 or scheduling an appointment online at https://clearwaypain.com/state/florida/.

About Clearway Pain Solutions

Clearway Pain Solutions is a premiere provider of comprehensive pain management services, with locations across the U.S. Its mission is to empower patients to live pain-free lives through personalized, cutting-edge care. Specializing in chronic pain treatment, Clearway offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes interventional procedures, medication management, physical therapy, and more. With a focus on innovation and patient-centered care, Clearway's board-certified physicians and specialists are dedicated to advancing the field of pain management through clinical expertise, research, and education.

Contact:

Amanda Van Lenten

VP, Marketing

312-925-3529

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearway Pain Solutions