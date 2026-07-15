Clearway Pain Solutions Announces Leadership Expansion: Dr. Damean Freas Appointed Chairman of the Board; Jonathan Davis Named CEO

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Pain Solutions ("Clearway"), a leading pain management organization with locations across the U.S., has announced a leadership expansion designed to support Clearway's substantial growth trajectory and long-term success.

Dr. Damean Freas, DO, FAAPMR, who has led Clearway as CEO through a significant period of expansion, has been promoted to Chairman of the Board. In this role, Dr. Freas will provide strategic leadership and continue to represent Clearway to its many important external partners, stakeholders, community and government leaders.

Under his leadership as Clearway's CEO, Dr. Freas oversaw Clearway's remarkable expansion from two to 10 states with nearly 200 providers and over 100 locations today. Prior to joining Clearway, he served as CEO of KureSmart Pain Management in the greater Annapolis-Baltimore corridor and Maryland's Eastern Shore. In 2016, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appointed Dr. Freas as the Chairman, Maryland Board of Physicians, where he served as the youngest Chairman in the Board's history.

"I am honored to have been asked to lead the Clearway organization at the Board level," Dr. Freas said. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with the Board, our executive team, and our valued external stakeholders to expand Clearway's mission to more patients in more communities throughout the country."

Jonathan Davis, MBA, who has served as Clearway's Chief Operating Officer since 2022, has been appointed CEO, responsible for the strategic direction and daily operations of the entire Clearway organization, reporting to the Board. With over 15 years of leadership experience in healthcare operations, Jonathan is a proven healthcare leader. Prior to joining Clearway, he held several key leadership roles with DaVita Kidney Care, where he oversaw performance and expansion across multiple regions.

"For the past several years at the local market level and with my executive leadership colleagues, I've gotten to see what makes Clearway so special," Mr. Davis said. "I am thrilled to have been chosen to continue, strengthen and expand that legacy along with our large and growing Clearway team."

Dr. Ira Kornbluth, a key physician leader over the course of Clearway's extraordinary growth and success, will continue in his important role as President of Clearway moving forward.

About Clearway Pain Solutions

Clearway Pain Solutions is a premiere provider of comprehensive pain management services, with locations across the U.S. Its mission is to empower patients to live pain-free lives through personalized, cutting-edge care. Specializing in chronic pain treatment, Clearway offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes interventional procedures, medication management, physical therapy, and more. With a focus on innovation and patient-centered care, Clearway's board-certified physicians and specialists are dedicated to advancing the field of pain management through clinical expertise, research, and education. Learn more at https://clearwaypain.com.

Contact:

Amanda Van Lenten

VP, Marketing

312-925-3529

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearway Pain Solutions