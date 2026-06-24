Click Bond Welcomes Nathan Delgleize as New VP, Finance

CARSON CITY, Nev., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Bond, Inc. is excited to announce that Nathan Delgleize has joined Click Bond as its new VP, Finance. Delgleize brings 24 years of experience in finance — include financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, forecasting, and personnel management — to the role, which he earned in the aerospace, defense, and technology sectors, making him an exciting addition to the family-owned and operated company.

Click Bond, Inc. is excited to announce that Nathan Delgleize has joined Click Bond as its new VP, Finance. Post this Nathan Delgleize VP, Finance, Click Bond, Inc.

Delgleize offers a decade of financial leadership experience across accounting, FP&A, pricing, and cost accounting, on teams of up to 70, with exposure to Department of Defense contract structures, cost recovery, and program finance discipline, as well as an extensive background guiding procedural and structural improvements. His valuable perspective, deep understanding of aerospace and defense programs, and keen analytical insights will bring extraordinary value to Click Bond as it continues on its trajectory of growth and diversification.

Most recently, Delgleize served as Director of Finance for L3Harris, overseeing finance for the $550 million Acoustics and Imaging Systems Division, leading financial integration efforts across five geographically dispersed sites and managing the business through a challenging ERP implementation. His impressive background also includes work with IBM as a financial analyst. He specializes in driving financial profitability efforts across operations, supply chain, and engineering organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nathan to the Click Bond team," said Click Bond President Brandon Perlich. "His deep experience in finance, particularly within the aerospace and defense sector, will be instrumental to our continued success and ability to scale. Nathan's strong operational finance expertise, strategic vision, and people-focused leadership make him an excellent fit to support Click Bond's long-term growth."

"I'm excited to join this family-owned business with a long-term vision that enables us to make the best strategic decisions for the company, rather than taking a narrow quarterly view," Delgleize said. "We're financially secure and privately held, which opens up a lot of opportunity, and the company maintains an excellent company culture with a 'people-first' mentality."

A Southern California native who most recently resided in San Diego, Delgleize holds a B.A. in history from University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. in accountancy from Texas A&M University Commerce, and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

About Click Bond

Click Bond, Inc. is a global leader in aerospace assembly technology and the pioneer of adhesive-bonded fastening for aerospace. The company creates innovative solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Founded in 1987, Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit www.clickbond.com.

SOURCE Click Bond, Inc.