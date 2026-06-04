Jen Aleman Hutter Named Chief Operating Officer of Physical Systems, Inc., the Parent Company of Click Bond, Inc.

CARSON CITY, Nev., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Bond, Inc. is excited to announce that Jen Aleman Hutter has accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer for Physical Systems, Inc. (PSI), the parent company of Click Bond, Inc. In this new role, Hutter will oversee the day-to-day operations across PSI's growing portfolio, support the integration of acquired businesses, and lead shareholder relations, all while bringing a disciplined, people-centered approach to a pivotal period of expansion for the company.

Jen Aleman Hutter, COO of Physical Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1967 by the Hutter family, PSI has operated on a consolidated basis with Click Bond, its wholly owned subsidiary, for nearly 40 years; both PSI and Click Bond have remained family-owned and operated. As PSI looked to broaden its investment scope and evaluate business opportunities both within and alongside Click Bond, the company's Board of Directors recognized a need to evolve and strengthen its operating capabilities. Appointing Mrs. Hutter as COO reflects that evolution.

"Click Bond was built by my in-laws, Charlie and Collie Hutter, in the spirit of curiosity, innovation, and human-centered excellence," said Mrs. Hutter. "It is an honor for me to serve in this role as COO of PSI as we expand the footprint of this proud legacy."

Hutter brings more than two decades of experience in investment banking, entrepreneurship, and operational leadership to her new role. She began her career in public debt, private equity, and capital raising at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and Credit Suisse. Later, she cofounded KAP Group, a consulting firm that advised emerging private equity funds and platforms on institutional capital positioning — work guided by the principle "make it easy to invest with you," a philosophy that continues to guide her approach to value creation.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude, from Southern Methodist University, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, where she remains active in alumni fundraising and applicant interviews. She has served on five nonprofit boards, including The Center Foundation, Sierra Nevada College, and Communities in Schools Nevada. She also currently serves as a Board Director for Sterling Realty Organization, a fourth-generation family business managing $1 billion in real estate assets.

Hutter's involvement with PSI is expected to have direct benefits for Click Bond, providing even better support, shared resources, and a stronger foundation from which to grow.

"I was thrilled and honored when Jen, considering her next career options, expressed an interest in helping the family in a formal way; in truth, she has been doing so for 20 years!," said Karl Hutter, CEO of Physical Systems and Click Bond as well as Mrs. Hutter's husband. "Her deep familiarity with our family and alignment with our values and culture, combined with her extensive relevant experience beyond our walls, makes Jen a uniquely qualified leader in this role. As PSI's next chapter takes shape, I am confident that Jen will bring strong process, incisive analysis, true heart, and bold imagination to building a bright and inspiring future for our family enterprise."

Brandon Perlich, Click Bond's President and Chief Financial Officer of Physical Systems, said, "I'm truly excited to welcome Jen Hutter as PSI's COO. She brings a powerful combination of experience, judgment, and business insight that will help shape a bright future and elevate our organization. I look forward to partnering with her as we drive the next phase of growth together."

Hutter's leadership is further informed by her work as the founder of Girl, Slow Down, a movement dedicated to helping high-achieving women and girls redefine success through rest, intentionality, and presence. She strives to blend operational excellence with a deep commitment to compassionate leadership and sustainable performance, building enduring value while fostering cultures where people can thrive.

"I am dedicated to creating lasting value for our employees, our customers, and our shareholders, by showing up as a rested, present, and strategic thinker and leader," she said.

About Click Bond

Click Bond, Inc. is a global leader in aerospace assembly technology and the pioneer of adhesive-bonded fastening for aerospace. The company creates innovative solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Founded in 1987, Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit www.clickbond.com.

SOURCE Click Bond, Inc.