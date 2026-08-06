Cliffwater Appoints Ryan Madani as Managing Director on Cascade Real Assets Fund Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffwater, a leading private markets interval fund manager, today announced that Ryan Madani has joined as Managing Director, further strengthening the firm's real assets platform as it continues to expand its investment capabilities.

Madani joins Cliffwater from Partners Group, where he spent nearly a decade investing across private real estate. During his tenure, he was responsible for sourcing, underwriting, structuring, and managing investments across a broad range of transaction types, including secondaries, co-investments, joint ventures, recapitalizations, and primary fund investments. He also played a key role in transactions representing more than $2 billion of equity investments and over $6 billion of total capitalization.

"Ryan is a talented investor with deep experience across private real estate and an impressive track record sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities in real assets," said Blake Nesbitt, Co-Head of Asset Management and Chief Investment Officer at Cliffwater. "His appointment reflects our continued commitment to building a best-in-class platform that delivers differentiated solutions for investors seeking private real assets exposure."

"We're excited to welcome Ryan to Cliffwater as we continue to strengthen our investment capabilities," said Sean Brenan, Head of Real Estate and Portfolio Manager of the Cascade Real Assets Fund. "Ryan's investment and portfolio construction expertise will be an asset to our team, further enhancing the depth of our investment platform as investor demand for institutional-quality real assets solutions continues to grow."

In June, Cliffwater appointed Brenan as Head of Real Estate and Portfolio Manager of the Cascade Real Assets Fund, underscoring the firm's continued investment in its longstanding real assets platform with more than two decades of experience. The dedicated Cascade Real Assets Fund team is supported by a tenured research team that brings deep institutional knowledge and industry relationships across private real estate, infrastructure, and other real assets.

ABOUT CLIFFWATER

Cliffwater LLC ("Cliffwater" or "the Firm") is an independent alternative investment adviser and fund manager. Founded in 2004, Cliffwater has been shaping how alternatives are understood and accessed through its research, proprietary indices, and innovative evergreen private markets funds. The Firm has deployed $136 billion in private markets on behalf of its clients, including $19B in real assets, as of March 31, 2026. Cliffwater is also one of the largest providers of alternative investment solutions for the wealth management channel. The Firm's private markets interval fund platform is now the largest in the market with $44.1 billion in net assets as of June 30, 2026.

Cliffwater LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

https://www.cliffwater.com.

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SOURCE Cliffwater