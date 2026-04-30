Cliffwater Appoints Sean Murray as Head of Retirement Solutions

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffwater, a leading private markets interval fund manager, has announced the appointment of Sean Murray to its distribution team as Head of Retirement Solutions, where he will lead the expansion of the firm's dedicated retirement channel capabilities.

Sean brings over 30 years of experience in the retirement industry. Most recently, he served as Head of Strategic Partnerships Workplace Solutions at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on retirement and workplace offerings and helped drive the inclusion of private markets in defined contribution plans. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at PIMCO, BlackRock, and Envestnet.

"I'm excited to continue increasing the role of private markets in retirement plans alongside an innovator in the space like Cliffwater and believe the firm is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of this evolution," said Sean.

Cliffwater CEO Stephen Nesbitt said, "Sean's experience across the retirement landscape make him a key asset. His expertise aligns closely with our strategic priorities."

This addition underscores Cliffwater's commitment to hiring top-tier talent as it continues to extend its platform and capabilities. In the past year, the firm has hired seven Managing Directors, or higher, with an average of 18 years of experience across teams, including investment and distribution.

ABOUT CLIFFWATER

Cliffwater LLC ("Cliffwater" or "the Firm") is an independent alternative investment adviser and fund manager. Founded in 2004, Cliffwater has been shaping how alternatives are understood and accessed through its research, proprietary indices, and innovative evergreen private markets funds. The Firm's research has been cited in industry-leading publications and led to the creation of the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index ("CDLI"), the first published index and widely accepted benchmark for direct lending, its suite of sub-indices, and Cliffwater Evergreen Private Equity Index. Cliffwater is also one of the largest providers of alternative investment solutions for the wealth management channel. The Firm's private markets interval fund platform is now the largest in the market with $44.5 billion in net assets as of March 31, 2026, and includes the two largest credit interval funds.

Cliffwater LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

https://www.cliffwater.com.

SOURCE Cliffwater