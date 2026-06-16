Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "June 2026 Report"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Production and Metal Sales - Desert Hawk Gold Corp. ("Desert Hawk") has just released its mining and production report to the Company that includes the first five (5) months from January to May of 2026. During this period, Desert Hawk sold 631 ounces of gold and 628 ounces of silver, with the average price of gold around $5,000 per ounce and the average price of silver around $80 per ounce. (Note that given the expense of smelting, miners receive payments that are discounted from the market price.) There were 411 recoverable ounces delivered to the leach pad during this period, the lesser amount due to the absence of significant loading of the leach pad in January and February. Desert Hawk also estimate that at the end of May 2026, there are remaining 1,379 recoverable ounces on the leach pad.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN."

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company