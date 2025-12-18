Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "Distribution and Production Update"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Notice of December 2025 Distribution – American Silver, LLC declared a $0.12 per member share distribution, which totaled $220,810 distributed to the Company, its largest single shareholder owing just over 20 percent (20%). For more information about the American Silver, LLC companies and products, please see the following websites: https://silverbiotics.com/, www.ablmedical.com, and https://ablmfg.com/.

Production Update – Desert Hawk Gold Corp. ("DHGC") is working with a buyer that made an offer on ownership interest in DHGC. The buyer's representative has been on site for weeks reviewing the current operations. Production of gold has slowed to about 4 oz +/- per day and Management is trying to resolve the issues that are causing this. 

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

