CLIMA Home Launches Kettal in Miami Design District

MIAMI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLIMA Home announces the launch of Kettal at its Miami showroom, expanding its curated portfolio of Miami luxury outdoor furniture with one of the most influential contemporary outdoor brands. The introduction of Kettal further reinforces CLIMA Home's position as a design destination in the Miami Design District, serving residential, hospitality, and commercial projects throughout South Florida.

About Kettal

Kettal is internationally recognized for its modern approach to outdoor living, combining architectural clarity, adaptable systems, and thoughtful material innovation. Designed to respond to how people live and gather outdoors, Kettal's collections are well suited to Miami's climate and indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

A Natural Fit for South Florida Living

From modular seating and dining to pergolas and outdoor structures, Kettal offers solutions that support flexible layouts and long-term performance for Miami homes, rooftops, and hospitality settings alike.

The new Kettal launch offers countless options across popular collections like:

The Tilos Collection: Defined by architectural clarity, solid teak structures and tailored upholstery create a warm, refined outdoor expression.

The Bitta Collection: Braided polyester cords and slender frames achieve a light, breathable design inspired by nautical lines.

The Giro Collection: Rotating elements and clean lines bring versatility and movement to outdoor living.

The Vimini Collection: Handwoven fibers and generous forms reinterpret traditional wicker through a tactile, contemporary outdoor lens.

"Kettal brings a strong design language that resonates with the architectural energy of Miami," said the CLIMA Home team. "Its collections align naturally with the expectations of clients seeking contemporary outdoor furniture in the Miami Design District and the South Florida area overall."

The addition of Kettal strengthens CLIMA Home's offering for architects and designers looking for globally respected brands with proven performance. Kettal's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and refined detailing supports the growing demand for outdoor furniture that balances form, function, and longevity.

Kettal collections are now available through CLIMA Home, with showroom access and project support for clients across South Florida.

About CLIMA Home

CLIMA Home is a Miami-based destination for modern outdoor furnishings, representing leading international brands for residential and commercial projects. Located in the heart of the Miami Design District, CLIMA Home provides tailored design support and access to thoughtfully curated collections that reflect the city's dynamic approach to outdoor living.

Contact Information:

Phil Taormina

CLIMA Home

Email: [email protected]

Website: climahome.com

SOURCE CLIMA Home