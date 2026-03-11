MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLIMA Home, a leading destination for Miami luxury outdoor furniture, announces its selection of the Best Outdoor Brands for 2026, spotlighting internationally respected manufacturers shaping outdoor living across Miami and the Miami Design District. As outdoor spaces continue to play a central role in residential and hospitality design, CLIMA Home remains focused on brands that deliver performance, material integrity, and contemporary design suited to South Florida's climate.

The following brands represent the strongest influences on outdoor design in Miami for 2026:

DEDON — Recognized for innovative woven furniture frequently specified for Miami terraces, pools, and waterfront environments.

— Recognized for innovative woven furniture frequently specified for Miami terraces, pools, and waterfront environments. Royal Botania — Precision-crafted collections that reflect the clean lines and coastal modern architecture found throughout South Florida.

— Precision-crafted collections that reflect the clean lines and coastal modern architecture found throughout South Florida. Tribu — Belgian design known for relaxed, modular outdoor seating that supports Miami's indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

— Belgian design known for relaxed, modular outdoor seating that supports Miami's indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Gandia Blasco — Architectural forms and Mediterranean influence well suited to Miami's coastal settings.

— Architectural forms and Mediterranean influence well suited to Miami's coastal settings. Kettal — A staple in Miami design projects, offering adaptable outdoor systems with global design perspectives.

— A staple in Miami design projects, offering adaptable outdoor systems with global design perspectives. Tuuci — Miami-based shade specialists providing high-performance umbrellas and shade structures essential for outdoor comfort.

— Miami-based shade specialists providing high-performance umbrellas and shade structures essential for outdoor comfort. Talenti — Italian outdoor furniture that blends contemporary form with material depth for Miami poolside and lounge areas.

— Italian outdoor furniture that blends contemporary form with material depth for Miami poolside and lounge areas. Gloster — Known in Miami for durable teak and woven collections designed for coastal climates.

— Known in Miami for durable teak and woven collections designed for coastal climates. Paola Lenti — Innovative textiles and expressive use of color that bring personality to Miami outdoor spaces.

— Innovative textiles and expressive use of color that bring personality to Miami outdoor spaces. Expormim — Handcrafted designs that merge traditional techniques with a modern sensibility for outdoor environments.

— Handcrafted designs that merge traditional techniques with a modern sensibility for outdoor environments. B&B Italia — Architectural outdoor collections that extend the brand's modern design legacy into Miami exteriors.

— Architectural outdoor collections that extend the brand's modern design legacy into Miami exteriors. Brown Jordan — A trusted name in outdoor furnishings, long specified for Miami residential and hospitality projects.

"These brands reflect how outdoor living continues to evolve in Miami," said CLIMA Home. "Each supports the creativity, functionality, and durability required for outdoor spaces throughout South Florida and beyond."

The 2026 outdoor collections are available through CLIMA Home, offering design support for residential, hospitality, and commercial projects across Miami.

