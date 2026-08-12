Clinch Expands Yahoo DSP Partnership with Creative Trafficking API and Unique Audience-Driven Creative Decisioning

Collaboration automates creative deployment between platforms, while enabling audience-informed creative decisioning through audience data available in Yahoo DSP

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the operating system for autonomous advertising, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Yahoo DSP that introduces a new creative trafficking API, while expanding advertisers' ability to activate audience-driven creative experiences.

The creative trafficking API creates a direct, two-way connection between creative management in Clinch's Flight Control platform and campaign activation in Yahoo DSP. Yahoo DSP media campaigns and line items are automatically synchronized with Flight Control, allowing creative tags to be published and assigned to Yahoo DSP without manual trafficking. The automated workflow supports display, video, and audio, and applies across the first and third-party inventory available through Yahoo DSP.

In addition to automating creative trafficking, advertisers using Flight Control with Yahoo DSP can leverage the Yahoo DSP audience marketplace, including first-party, advertiser CRM data, retargeting, lookalike, modeled, third-party, and custom audiences to inform real-time creative decisioning and deliver hyper-relevant messaging.

"With our Agent Network, Yahoo DSP is built to give advertisers a smarter, more connected path to audiences and this expanded integration with Clinch is a great example of that vision in action," says Dave Modica, Director of Business Development at Yahoo. "By automating creative trafficking and unlocking real-time, audience-driven creative decisioning, we're removing friction from campaign activation and helping advertisers move faster without sacrificing precision."

This announcement follows Clinch joining the Yahoo DSP Agent Network in June 2026, and builds on the companies' shared commitment to interoperability and open connectivity. Together, these capabilities help advertisers spend less time on setup and handoffs, launch campaigns faster, and reduce the setup errors that can delay activation, particularly for high-volume omnichannel programs.

"This partnership is another step toward the open, connected advertising ecosystem that AI demands," says Charel MacIntosh, Global Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Clinch. "As the industry moves toward increasing autonomy, success will depend on how well creative, data, media, and technology platforms work together. Automating creative trafficking while enabling audience-informed creative decisioning through Yahoo DSP helps eliminate operational silos, giving advertisers a faster, more intelligent path from creative development to campaign activation."

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co.

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SOURCE Clinch