Clinch Launches Operational GEO Solution for the AI Discovery Era

Powered by Whitebox, the new offering helps marketers measure, improve, and optimize how generative AI platforms describe, compare, and recommend their brands, and utilize those insights to inform omnichannel content and creative decisioning.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch has long helped marketers maximize the relevance and value of every advertising impression through intelligent creative and omnichannel orchestration. Today, the company is expanding that foundation into AI-era brand management with the launch of an operational Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) solution. Powered by Whitebox, a company specializing in AI visibility intelligence and optimization across generative search platforms, the new offering enables marketers to truly understand how their brand shows up in the new age of AI discovery, and leverage those insights to improve discoverability, and inform omnichannel content and creative decisioning, extending Clinch's role beyond paid media execution into the broader management of owned and earned brand narratives.

Unique to Clinch, the solution enables brands to connect GEO insights directly to omnichannel creative strategy and activation workflows inside Flight Control. Marketers can use GEO insights to inform messaging, creative decisioning, and campaign strategy across channels, creating a continuous feedback loop between AI discovery and brand execution.

"Generative AI is becoming the narrator at the top of the funnel, shaping how brands are described, compared, and recommended before a consumer ever takes the next step," said Sam Jones, SVP, Performance Strategy at Canvas Worldwide. "In high-consideration categories like automotive, that narration can decide who earns real consideration and who gets filtered out early. What makes GEO powerful is turning that into an operating loop: measure how you're showing up, understand the citations and sources driving that perception, and apply those insights directly to content and creative decisions so your brand's narrative becomes more accurate, differentiated, and consistent over time. Critically, GEO makes competitive context visible - helping brands identify strengths, gaps, and whitespace in how AI platforms compare and recommend answers to the questions consumers are asking."

Clinch's GEO solution helps brands measure, improve, and optimize how they are represented across generative AI platforms, all within a single operational environment. The solution begins with measurement, establishing a baseline for brand visibility, sentiment, comparison rankings, inclusion rates, website mentions, and other indicators across major AI systems like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and AI overviews. It also surfaces the citations, sources, and topics shaping how models understand and describe the brand. Brands can then act on those insights by generating content designed to influence how they are perceived, recommended, and referenced in future AI responses. Those same insights can also be applied directly to creative strategy and campaign decisioning inside Flight Control, allowing marketers to align AI-driven perception with the creative experiences already orchestrated through the platform. Teams can engage with GEO measurement independently or scale into the full closed-loop solution spanning AI discovery through creative activation.

With early brand adopters, a structured GEO strategy can materially improve brand visibility in AI-discovery. For example, a large retailer brand was able to increase their mention rate from 50% to 68% within two months by combining optimized owned-site content with strategic third-party content placement. The methodology has since been applied across B2B, B2C, and e-commerce customers.

"Brand marketers can see what their creative teams produced and what their media teams activated. What they cannot see today is how generative AI systems are surfacing their products to consumers making purchase decisions," said Oz Etzioni, Co-Founder and CEO of Clinch. "That blind spot will define which brands hold consideration over the next several years. Bringing GEO into Flight Control puts AI discovery on the same operational layer as everything else a brand orchestrates."

Clinch GEO is available in Flight Control starting today, and is especially valuable for advertiser verticals where AI-driven discovery is already shaping consumer consideration and purchase behavior.

"GEO cannot remain just a reporting layer. Brands need to understand how AI systems describe and recommend them, and turn those insights into content, creative, and campaign decisions," said Ofri Touboul, Co-Founder and CEO of Whitebox. "Our partnership with Clinch connects AI visibility intelligence directly to execution, helping brands apply these insights in ways that meaningfully influence AI-generated outcomes."

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co.

About Whitebox

Whitebox is an AI visibility intelligence and optimization company that helps brands understand and improve how they appear across generative AI platforms. Its GEO platform measures brand visibility, sentiment, citations, source influence, and competitive positioning across systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. By combining measurement with structured content execution across owned and third-party sources, Whitebox helps brands turn AI discovery insights into actions that improve how they are described, compared, and recommended throughout the customer journey. As AI discovery expands into paid environments, Whitebox also supports emerging optimization workflows for OpenAI Ads. For more information, visit www.thewhitebox.io.

Media contact: Diane Anderson, [email protected]

SOURCE Clinch