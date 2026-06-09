CLINICIANS AT THREE OF WASHINGTON'S LARGEST HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS FILE TO UNIONIZE, CITING PATIENT CARE CONCERNS

SEATTLE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two hundred and fifty nurse practitioners and physician assistants working across multiple clinic locations at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (FHCC), the University of Washington (UW), and Seattle Children's Hospital (SCH) have filed to unionize with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD).

Fred Hutch is recognized as a globally renowned cancer center, drawing patients from across the states of Washington, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho. The advanced practice providers, who have cared for cancer patients at clinic locations throughout the Puget Sound region, say that the decision to unionize is driven by a shared commitment to protecting the integrity of patient care.

Clinicians say that ongoing organizational restructuring has increased their patient loads while reducing the time available for each visit, making it harder to deliver the quality of care their patients need. They argue that excluding frontline clinicians from decisions involving the organization's expansion threatens their ability to care for patients undergoing cancer treatment. By having clinicians in expansion discussions, sustainable staffing models and collaboration between clinicians can be prioritized when opening new centers to uphold quality care metrics.

"We are unionizing so that we can continue to deliver top-notch care to our oncology patients and strengthen our clinical team by improving transparency and equity with FHCC, UW, and SCH," said Sam Doyle, ARNP, who has practiced at UW for 17 years. "Unionization is the way to accomplish these goals in a democratic and collaborative manner. My colleagues and I are optimistic that our employers will bargain in good faith with us as we move forward in this process."

The petition to unionize goes before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for private-sector employees and the Washington Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) for public-sector employees—reflecting the public-private employment structure under which the clinicians work. Under Washington state HB 1744 (2021–22), which governs comprehensive cancer care institutions that combine public higher education and private entities, individuals performing the same job functions in the same workplace can receive drastically different protections and benefits depending on employer classification.

Clinicians explain that this disparity has resulted in turnover and eroded morale across care teams. In an oncology setting, this has serious consequences for continuity of care and the provider-patient relationship that can span over months or years.

"For clinicians across three healthcare institutions to come together and unionize speaks to both the urgency of the challenges they're facing and the shared commitment to protecting the standard of care their patients deserve," said Dr. Stuart Bussey, UAPD President. "After spending decades caring for the area's most vulnerable patients, these clinicians understand better than anyone what's needed to provide high-quality cancer care. Their decision to stand together sends a powerful message that those closest to patient care must have a voice in the decisions that shape it."

The NLRB has issued an election date for July 8, 2026 and July 9, 2026 for FHCC employed clinicians. Clinicians employed by UW are awaiting the certification process with PERC. Following the results of a union election and certification of the bargaining unit, the clinicians will enter contract negotiations with the healthcare systems to establish standards for staffing, working conditions, compensation equity, and clinical autonomy.

About the Union of American Physicians and Dentists

Established in 1972, the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) is the largest bicoastal union for licensed doctors and advanced practice clinicians in the nation—representing more than 7,000 private and public-sector healthcare practitioners. Affiliated with AFSCME and the AFL-CIO, UAPD brings the strength of the labor movement to the aid of providers in the interest of better medicine for all. Learn more at www.uapd.com.

Contact Information:

Vivi Le

Communications Manager

Union of American Physicians & Dentists

(714) 552-9841

[email protected]

SOURCE UNION OF AMERICAN PHYSICIANS AND DENTISTS