HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IN MONTANA AND WASHINGTON WIN UNION ELECTIONS, SIGNALING GROWING NATIONAL MOVEMENT AMONG PHYSICIANS AND ADVANCED PRACTICE PROVIDERS

More than 200 Providers Vote to Join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists in Victories Across Two States

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful demonstration of a growing national movement among healthcare providers to reclaim their voice in patient care and reshape the healthcare system, more than 200 physicians and advanced practice providers at two separate healthcare systems have voted decisively to join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD).

More than 100 primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants at Logan Health in Northwestern Montana, alongside nearly 100 optometrists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants at MultiCare Mary Bridge Children's Hospital and its clinic locations in Western Washington have chosen union representation—with the MultiCare Mary Bridge unit achieving an overwhelming 97 percent support.

These twin victories mark a significant expansion for UAPD across state lines and underscore an accelerating trend of physicians and advanced practice providers organizing nationwide to address systemic challenges in healthcare delivery.

"What we're witnessing is a movement," Dr. Stuart Bussey, UAPD President, said. "Healthcare providers are standing up together. They're not leaving the profession or abandoning their patients—they're staying and fighting to restore what brought them to medicine in the first place: the ability to provide excellent, patient-centered care."

A Return to Patient-Centered Care

At Logan Health, providers cited the need to restore the patient-provider relationship that has been eroded by administrative pressures.

"This victory is for our community," said a physician who helped lead the organizing effort in Montana. "With a union, we now have the power to be equal partners with leadership and create lasting solutions that will improve care for the Flathead Valley."

In Washington, pediatric providers at MultiCare Mary Bridge emphasized their commitment to maintaining the continuity of care essential to children's health through building a sustainable work environment that retains experienced providers.

"Children's healthcare requires continuity and expertise that comes from providers who've been doing this work for years," an advanced practice provider explained. "With our union, we can work with MultiCare to build a workplace that cares for both its providers and patients."

The Mary Bridge providers join their colleagues at MultiCare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care, who are also represented by UAPD, demonstrating growing momentum within the MultiCare system.

Priorities for Patient Care and Provider Sustainability

Both bargaining units have identified core priorities that directly impact patient outcomes and provider retention:

Adequate Staffing Levels: Ensuring sufficient provider and support staff to meet patient demand and reduce wait times

Sustainable Patient Panel Sizes: Establishing appropriate limits on patient assignments to prevent burnout and improve care quality

Protected Time for Patient Care: Guaranteeing providers can conduct thorough examinations and compassionate care without restrictive time constraints

Voice in Decision-Making: Securing provider input on policies affecting clinical practice and patient care delivery

Part of a National Movement

These victories represent the latest chapter in a growing national trend of physicians and advanced practice providers turning to collective bargaining as a solution to systemic healthcare challenges. As healthcare has increasingly been reshaped by administrative priorities, providers across the country are organizing to ensure that their clinical voices guide patient care decisions.

"When healthcare providers come together, they have the power to transform patient care," Dr. Bussey added. "These providers showed tremendous courage in organizing for their patients and profession. Now the real work begins—negotiating strong contracts that address staffing, time with patients, and the resources needed to deliver excellent care."

Following certification of the election results by the National Labor Relations Board, both units will move forward with contract negotiations in the coming months. The providers remain committed to working collaboratively with their respective healthcare systems to build sustainable models of care that serve both the healthcare workers and their patients.

About the Union of American Physicians and Dentists

Established in 1972, the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) is the largest bicoastal union for licensed doctors and advanced practice clinicians in the nation—representing more than 7,000 private and public-sector healthcare practitioners. Affiliated with AFSCME and the AFL-CIO, UAPD brings the strength of the labor movement to the aid of providers in the interest of better medicine for all. Learn more at www.uapd.com .

