Clip Launches Mi Clip, a Digital Wallet Ecosystem, by Partnering with Ant International, Mastercard and Televisa-Univision

New open digital wallet ecosystem integrates AI-driven technology, local capabilities, global payment rails, and mass-media reach to provide every Mexican consumer and merchant with digital accounts and credit access

MEXICO CITY, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip, Mexico's premier financial ecosystem, announced today the launching of Mi Clip, a digital wallet ecosystem designed to accelerate the adoption of digital payments, drive acceptance across merchants and consumers nationwide, and expand access to formal financial services for millions of Mexicans. Mi Clip is supported by commercial and technological solutions from Clip's payment platform, Ant International's AI technology, Mastercard's trusted global payments network and Televisa-Univision's media outreach.

Through the initiative, users will be able to access digital wallet accounts that support everyday payments, financial services, and inclusive credit solutions. The wallet is also designed to provide a formal financial identity.

Connecting global financial technology expertise with unmatched local reach, Mi Clip aims to help drive Mexico's digital economy through three strategic pillars:

First by providing a simple and easy way for people and businesses that have historically relied on cash with new access to digital payment services, helping them participate in the digital economy through a secure and easy-to-use mobile app



The new digital wallet is designed to support high-volume, complex payment scenarios, such as "Buen Fin" (Mexico's annual nationwide shopping event) and other peak shopping periods, to ensure reliable performance;

Second, by providing merchants and consumers with access to digital accounts, helping expand financial inclusion and addressing the fact that nearly 40% of Mexican adults still lack access to formal financial services;





Third, by opening access to credit leveraging transaction data and AI-driven insights to unlock credit opportunities for both SMBs and consumers, many of whom are entering the formal credit market for the first time.

Despite rapid improvements in digital infrastructure, Mexico remains a cash-dominant society. According to the 2024 National Financial Inclusion Survey (ENIF), 85% of purchases under 500 pesos are still made in cash, and only 20% of micro-businesses have access to a bank account. This new wallet directly solves these hurdles. For consumers, Mi Clip offers a gateway to digital payments, savings, and credit, making it easier to move from cash to digital transactions. For merchants, it also simplifies access to multiple forms of digital payments through a simple, secure, and easy-to-use platform.

A Convergence of Global Expertise

Mi Clip, the new Clip wallet, leverages the unique strengths of four global supporting leaders:

Clip: Integrates the solution into the largest merchant network in Mexico, utilizing its loved and trusted brand and local operational excellence to drive rapid adoption.





Integrates the solution into the largest merchant network in Mexico, utilizing its loved and trusted brand and local operational excellence to drive rapid adoption. Ant International: Provides world-leading AI-powered payment architecture and evolving risk management capabilities to support digital wallets, ensuring a seamless, secure, and hyper-scalable user experience. It also provides global connectivity via Alipay+, a global digital payment gateway that connects 50 global digital wallets with 2 billion user accounts with access to 150 million merchants (including those of 10 national QR schemes). In the next phase, Mi Clip users will be able to make payments overseas, while local merchants will be able to accept payments from international wallets to better serve inbound travelers.





Provides world-leading AI-powered payment architecture and evolving risk management capabilities to support digital wallets, ensuring a seamless, secure, and hyper-scalable user experience. It also provides global connectivity via Alipay+, a global digital payment gateway that connects 50 global digital wallets with 2 billion user accounts with access to 150 million merchants (including those of 10 national QR schemes). In the next phase, Mi Clip users will be able to make payments overseas, while local merchants will be able to accept payments from international wallets to better serve inbound travelers. Mastercard: Brings global payments network capabilities, interoperability standards, and secure acceptance infrastructure to support seamless, trusted, open and scalable digital payment experiences. Mastercard supports the integration of card-based and digital wallet payments, helping to expand financial inclusion and merchant acceptance across channels and geographies. Through its global reach in more than 200 countries, it facilitates secure, interoperable domestic and cross-border transactions, supporting consumers and merchants as they connect to the broader digital economy.





Brings global payments network capabilities, interoperability standards, and secure acceptance infrastructure to support seamless, trusted, open and scalable digital payment experiences. Mastercard supports the integration of card-based and digital payments, helping to expand financial inclusion and merchant acceptance across channels and geographies. Through its global reach in more than 200 countries, it facilitates secure, interoperable domestic and cross-border transactions, supporting consumers and merchants as they connect to the broader digital economy. Televisa-Univision: Acts as the cultural engine and educational bridge, utilizing its massive media reach to build trust and provide financial literacy to millions of families across the country.

Beyond payments, Mi Clip will create long-term value for micro and nano businesses — by helping them build a credit history generating transaction data that can open the door to financing, expanding customer reach to increase revenues, and enabling stronger participation in both local and global supply chains.

"Our mission has always been to empower businesses and that those businesses love us every day, but today, we extend that promise to every single consumer in Mexico," said Adolfo Babatz, Founder and CEO of Clip. "By connecting Ant International's technology, Mastercard's global network, and Televisa-Univision's unique reach, we are creating a financial tool that is as simple to use as cash but with the security and opportunities of the digital world, including the vital ability to access credit and build a financial future."

Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International, said: "We are proud to bring our global technology solutions to Mexico through this partnership and honored to welcome Mi Clip users to the Alipay+ payment gateway so that they can pay at merchants globally. Together, we are building a more inclusive digital future for millions of consumers and merchants in what is perhaps the most significant payments opportunity at scale in the world today. Looking ahead, we will pursue AI innovations and agentic commerce applications together."

"The true value of the digital economy is realized when more people, in more places can access its benefits. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding payment choice and acceptance and advancing financial inclusion in Mexico. Mastercard is proud to support solutions like Mi Clip that enable secure, interoperable, open and scalable digital experiences across the ecosystem", said Silvana Hernández, Mastercard's Division President for North Latin America.

The Mi Clip app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Clip

Clip is Mexico's premier financial ecosystem, bridging the gap between businesses and consumers in the digital economy. By combining its leading commerce platform with a newly launched consumer wallet, Clip enables seamless digital transactions and financial services for everyone. Clip continues to lead financial inclusion through world-leading AI-powered technology and innovative services tailored to the needs of Mexican businesses and consumers. For more information, visit www.clip.mx.

About Ant International

Ant International is the leading digital payment, digitization and financial technology provider operating across more than 100 markets spanning Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified tech-fin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

About Televisa-Univision

TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media company, produces top original content in Spanish spanning news, sports and entertainment. Our multiplatform portfolio includes market-leading broadcast networks, cable networks, ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world, Uforia, the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S., Videocine, the leading Mexican movie studio and more.

SOURCE Clip