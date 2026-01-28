Clip unveils its new Tap to Pay solution that turns smartphones into contactless payment terminals

Clip redefines payment accessibility for businesses in Mexico, allowing them to accept payments directly from their cell phones with a single "tap".

This solution aims to facilitate secure, fast, and easy-to-use card and wallet payments.

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip , Mexico's leading digital commerce platform, today introduced its new Tap to Pay technology solution for Android, which allows businesses to accept contactless payments with their cell phones with a single tap, without the need to invest in a physical terminal, to start transacting.

Clip utilizes Tap to Pay technology to convert mobile phones into Point of Sale (POS) terminals, using only the Clip app and NFC (Near Field Communication) technology for contactless payments.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are an essential engine of the national economy, contributing approximately 52% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generating nearly 70% of formal jobs in the country, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). To foster their growth and close the digital gap, it is crucial for these businesses to incorporate technology into their operations. Clip addresses this need by providing an immediate, secure, and simple solution to accept digital payments directly on a mobile phone. This is achieved through a simple "tap" with contactless cards or digital wallets.

"This solution is the answer to the needs of millions of small merchants looking for an easy and fast way to join the digital economy. Our goal is to position this tool as the ideal ally for all businesses, offering trust and security in every transaction for both merchants and customers," said Fernando Gómez Rayón, Head of Payments and Go-to-Market at Clip.

Key Benefits:

Your phone is your terminal: Accept digital payments immediately and securely without extra hardware.

Accept digital payments immediately and securely without extra hardware. Ease and accessibility: Activate it in just 5 minutes directly from the Clip app for Android.

Activate it in just 5 minutes directly from the Clip app for Android. Security and trust: The service complies with the highest industry security standards; card data is never stored on the phones.

The service complies with the highest industry security standards; card data is never stored on the phones. Digital management: Send digital receipts via SMS or email; fully compatible with the Clip digital catalog.

Send digital receipts via SMS or email; fully compatible with the Clip digital catalog. Ideal for daily use: Designed for transactions up to $1,000 MXN.

How does it work?

The checkout process requires 4 simple steps through the Clip Android app:

Enter the amount in the Clip app. Select the option "Charge with your phone using Tap to Pay." Hold the customer's card (contactless-enabled) near the back of the phone. Confirm the payment and send the digital receipt.

"With this release, we're reinforcing our commitment to making digital payments more accessible and promoting financial inclusion. By making tech solutions available to businesses of all sizes, industries, and regions across the country, we're meeting their specific needs and making a big difference to Mexico's economic development, in line with our mission to make ideas happen," said Adolfo Babatz, CEO and founder of Clip.

This solution will be available in the first weeks of February 2026 for all businesses using Clip. With this launch, Clip continues to lead the evolution of digital payments nationwide by providing technological tools that benefit all Mexican businesses.

Make it easy, make it Clip.

About Clip

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payments platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with their consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. For more information visit www.payclip.com or www.clip.mx

Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

LinkedIn

YouTube

Podcast

PR Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Clip