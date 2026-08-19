Clorox to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

News provided by

The Clorox Company

Aug 19, 2026, 16:30 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 9, in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT) and can be accessed on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Headquartered in Oakland, California since 1913, Clorox integrates sustainability into how it does business. Driven by consumer-centric innovation, the company is committed to delivering clearly superior experiences through its trusted brands including Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Purell® as well as international brands such as Chux®, Clorinda® and Poett®. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.   

CLX-F

SOURCE The Clorox Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Clorox Reports Q4 and FY26 Results, Provides FY27 Outlook

Clorox Reports Q4 and FY26 Results, Provides FY27 Outlook

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026, which ended June 30, 2026. Fourth-Quarter Fiscal...
Clorox Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Clorox Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly dividend from $1.24 to $1.25 per ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household Products

Household Products

Retail

Retail

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics