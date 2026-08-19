Clorox to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 9, in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT) and can be accessed on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Headquartered in Oakland, California since 1913, Clorox integrates sustainability into how it does business. Driven by consumer-centric innovation, the company is committed to delivering clearly superior experiences through its trusted brands including Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Purell® as well as international brands such as Chux®, Clorinda® and Poett®. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

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SOURCE The Clorox Company