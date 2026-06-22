"Closing the Gap Takes Two": Lovense Launches Initiative in Response to Decades-Long Orgasm Gap

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovense, an intimacy technology company, has issued a strong call to action on a problem that has persisted between couples for decades: the orgasm gap. With the message "Closing the Orgasm Gap Takes Two," Lovense is calling for both partners to take an active role in addressing the disparity.

The issue gained renewed attention in March, when a 2026 Rutgers University study published in The Journal of Sex Research found that women who consistently do not orgasm with a partner may psychologically devalue the importance of their own orgasm — a process researchers call "devaluation."

The company is not only offering technology-driven ways to support women's pleasure, but also encouraging both partners to recognize what has too often been missing — and to take part in making her pleasure a shared priority.

To understand why Lovense's call matters, it is first necessary to understand what continues to drive the orgasm gap.

The number nobody can explain away

95% of heterosexual men usually experience an orgasm during sex. About 65% of heterosexual women do. But a 2018 study in Archives of Sexual Behavior, surveying 52,588 Americans, found that 86% of lesbian women achieve orgasms in sex — same anatomy, completely different outcomes.

"Women's bodies are just more complicated" falls apart when the only variable that changes is the intimate mode of the partner.

Why the standard script doesn't work

Most heterosexual sex follows one map: foreplay — penetration — his orgasm — done.

But only 18% of women reach orgasm through penetration alone. The Journal of Sexual Medicine identifies two primary pathways — clitoral (external) and G-spot (internal) — and finds that combining both produces stronger, faster orgasms than either alone. The standard script skips the first entirely.

The gap is also psychological. A 2025 study by Wolfer and Carmichael identified the "pursuit gap": men actively pursue their own orgasm and feel supported doing so; women focus on facilitating his. When a woman did try to pursue her own, it didn't translate into satisfaction unless she felt her partner was equally invested. She came only when both people were working toward it.

Two dimensions to closing the gap

Research points to two layers that must work together:

Physical: The most effective route to female orgasm combines clitoral and G-spot stimulation. Lesbian women experience this more consistently; heterosexual sex too often leaves it out of the script.

Emotional: Partner investment, shared attention, and sensory immersion. For many women, arousal builds through context — rhythm, anticipation, and the sense that someone is paying attention to how her body responds.

What's actually changing

Across these two dimensions — physical stimulation and emotional investment — Lovense has built its answer. It addresses both through a hardware-and-software approach via a comprehensive ecosystem, offering a more complete way to narrow the gap between male and female orgasm.

The physical side: Lovense provides female users with distinctive experience by creating rabbit vibrator products such as Nora and Osci 3. The Osci 3, in particular, stimulates the G-spot internally through oscillation while vibrating the clitoris externally — both pathways engaged at once, matching the full range of sensation many women need to reach orgasm. In partnered sex or solo play, it directly addresses the physical dimension of the gap.

The emotional side: when users sync with their partners through the Lovense Remote App, each person physically feels what the partner is experiencing. He controls her rhythm and intensity in real time; she feels his "effort" through every adjustment he makes.

For long-distance couples, this means intimacy is no longer limited to text or video. Through synced devices, partners reach each other through touch. Even across distance, both can sense each other's presence and share a more interactive experience.

And when a female user is on her own, she doesn't have to settle for empty, mechanical stimulation. Lovense ecosystem's audiobook and music-sync features pair devices with erotic audio, letting vibrations follow the rhythm and intensity of the story or soundtrack — her fantasy, her rhythm: intimate, unhurried, and entirely her own.

Making the Gap Visible: Lovense Calls for "Closing the Pleasure Gap Takes Two"

In its latest move, Lovense is going beyond product design to address the orgasm gap at the awareness level. Lovense's internal survey of its female user base revealed that 72% purchased their first device specifically because they were unable to consistently reach orgasm during partnered sex — and many had experienced that frustration for years before seeking a solution on their own. The finding confirmed what academic research has long suggested: the gap is widespread, persistent, and largely invisible to the partners involved.

Recognizing that technology alone cannot solve a problem rooted in awareness and communication, Lovense issued a public call to action — "Closing the Pleasure Gap Takes Two" — inviting both partners and the broader industry to see the female orgasm gap not as a niche concern, but as a shared conversation worth having.

Lovense's call to action reflects the intimacy-tech industry's growing willingness to take on broader social responsibility. On the issue of the orgasm gap, Lovense is not only building an ecosystem that addresses both dimensions simultaneously — physical experience and emotional participation — but also openly acknowledging that technology can only play a supporting role.

"We believe technology is only a tool," said Dan Liu, CEO of Lovense. "The best way to solve a problem is to help people fully recognize it first. Only when both partners understand that female pleasure is not an optional extra, but an essential part of intimacy, can they create a more fulfilling and mutually enjoyable experience together."

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SOURCE Lovense