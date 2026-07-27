SINGAPORE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2026, Lovense has officially launched Remote 8.0, a major update to the Remote App, one of the most important entry points to the Lovense ecosystem. Building on Remote's established device-control capabilities, version 8.0 introduces a unified experience for the next stage of the ecosystem, bringing hardware, content, interactive experiences and community together while keeping device control continuously accessible.

Lovense Launches Remote 8.0 With an Upgraded Ecosystem Experience

Remote 8.0 organizes the app around five main spaces: Community, Message, Toy, Explore and Me. Presented within a clearer, more cohesive structure, these spaces give users a more consistent way to move between controlling connected devices, discovering content, accessing interactive experiences and connecting with others. The update builds on Remote's established role in device control, extending that foundation across a broader ecosystem experience.

Persistent access to toy controls is central to the redesigned experience. When users navigate away from the main control panel, connected devices can continue running while a floating control bubble remains available for intensity adjustments as they browse other areas of the app. Physical volume keys can also be used to change device intensity directly. Together, these updates allow users to explore more of the Lovense ecosystem without having to repeatedly return to the main control screen.

"Remote 8.0 reflects our continued commitment to improving how users experience Lovense," said Dan Liu, CEO of Lovense. "By creating a clearer and more unified journey across control, content, interaction and community, this update strengthens the foundation for the continued evolution of the Lovense ecosystem."

The update also brings community participation and shared content closer to Remote's established control experience. Lovense Bond provides a dedicated environment for community conversations and discovery, while Patterns continues to allow users to share vibration patterns they have created and explore patterns contributed by others. Communication, personal activity and interactive experiences are brought into the same overall journey, creating a more connected path between device control and other parts of the ecosystem.

The significance of Remote 8.0 lies in how the update brings previously distinct parts of the Lovense experience into a more unified structure. Device control remains at the center, while content, interaction and community become easier to discover and access around it. Remote 8.0 represents an important step in Lovense's ongoing work to improve and refine the experience across its ecosystem. Lovense will continue to develop Remote's core experiences in future releases.

Remote 8.0 is now available globally on iOS and Android. Users can download or update to the latest version through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

SOURCE Lovense