NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice, a business news and insights publication, has recognized QuickBooks in its latest review of cloud accounting software used by UK businesses and accounting professionals. The recognition reflects growing demand for cloud accounting software that supports structured migration, clearer financial visibility, and improved collaboration between accountants and clients as digital accounting adoption continues to accelerate across the UK.

Cloud Accounting Software:

QuickBooks - provides cloud-based accounting tools designed to help businesses manage financial data, support compliance requirements, and transition from existing accounting systems through structured switching pathways.

The recognition comes as UK businesses increasingly move away from fragmented accounting setups and legacy desktop systems. Demand is rising for platforms that do not only process transactions but also provide structured onboarding, guided migration, and clearer decision-making support during software transitions.

According to Better Business Advice, accounting professionals are placing greater emphasis on platforms that reduce switching friction, improve data continuity, and support long-term scalability. QuickBooks was highlighted for its structured switching resources, accountant-focused tools, and ability to support businesses transitioning from systems such as spreadsheets and legacy accounting software.

Growing Shift Toward Structured Cloud Accounting Migration

Cloud accounting software adoption in the UK is increasingly shaped by structured migration processes rather than informal software changes.

Businesses are no longer simply adopting new accounting tools. Instead, they are following guided transition pathways that help ensure data accuracy, continuity of financial records, and minimal disruption to daily operations.

QuickBooks provides a dedicated Switch Hub ecosystem that supports this transition. It includes structured guidance for different business types, helping organisations understand how to move financial data, set up accounts correctly, and adapt workflows to a cloud-based system.

This approach reflects a broader shift in the accounting software market. Businesses now expect onboarding to be part of the product experience, not a separate or unsupported process.

Better Business Advice notes that this has become particularly important for businesses moving from spreadsheet-based systems or older desktop platforms, where data structure and categorisation often differ significantly from cloud-based environments.

Migration Pathways from Xero, Sage, and Other Accounting Systems

A key factor influencing cloud accounting adoption is the availability of structured pathways for businesses moving away from established financial systems.

QuickBooks provides dedicated switching support for organisations transitioning from Xero, Sage, spreadsheet-based processes, and other legacy accounting tools.

These pathways are designed to support a controlled and guided transition into a cloud environment, helping businesses move financial data while maintaining consistency across records and reporting structures.

Typical support includes:

Structured import of financial records

Assistance with chart of accounts setup

Transfer of historical transaction data

Configuration guidance for VAT and payroll settings

Post-migration checks to support data accuracy

This approach is designed to reduce disruption during onboarding and ensure financial continuity throughout the transition process.

Better Business Advice notes that increasing confidence in migration processes is contributing to higher adoption of cloud accounting software across UK businesses.

Switch Hub Pathways for Business and Accountant-Led Adoption

A key factor highlighted in the review is the presence of structured switching pathways designed for different types of users.

QuickBooks provides tailored onboarding journeys for both businesses and accounting professionals. These pathways are designed to guide users through setup, data migration, and early-stage configuration based on their specific operational needs.

For businesses, the onboarding process focuses on simplifying setup, connecting financial accounts, and establishing core bookkeeping workflows. For accountants, the emphasis is on client onboarding, multi-entity management, and maintaining consistent financial oversight across multiple businesses.

The availability of structured switching content reduces uncertainty during platform adoption. It also helps ensure that businesses do not miss key configuration steps that could impact reporting accuracy later.

Better Business Advice highlights that structured onboarding is becoming a defining feature of modern cloud accounting software, particularly as businesses expect more guided digital transformation support.

Migration Support from Legacy Accounting Systems

A significant driver of adoption is the availability of dedicated migration pathways from commonly used accounting systems.

QuickBooks provides structured guidance for businesses transitioning from platforms such as spreadsheet-based workflows and legacy accounting systems. These migration journeys are designed to support accurate data transfer, including invoices, transactions, and account structures.

The review highlights that many UK businesses still operate hybrid systems, combining manual spreadsheets with older accounting software. This often creates inefficiencies in reporting and reconciliation processes.

Structured migration support helps address these challenges by providing step-by-step guidance for data import, account setup, and reconciliation alignment. This reduces the risk of errors during transition and improves long-term data consistency.

Better Business Advice notes that this type of guided migration support is becoming essential as businesses seek to modernise financial systems without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Comparison-Led Decision Making in Accounting Software Selection

The adoption of cloud accounting software is increasingly influenced by comparison-led evaluation.

Businesses are now more likely to assess platforms based on structured comparisons of features, usability, and long-term scalability before making a decision.

QuickBooks provides comparison resources that help businesses evaluate how different accounting approaches align with operational needs. This includes structured breakdowns of functionality, workflow differences, and suitability for different business sizes.

These comparison frameworks support decision-making by helping businesses identify which system aligns with their current and future requirements. This reduces the likelihood of switching again in the short term and supports more stable financial infrastructure planning.

Better Business Advice highlights that comparison-led evaluation is now a key part of the software adoption process, particularly for businesses moving from traditional systems to cloud-based platforms for the first time.

Accountant-Led Adoption and Workflow Integration

The review also highlights the role of accountants in driving cloud accounting adoption.

Accounting professionals increasingly guide clients through software selection and migration, ensuring that systems are set up correctly and aligned with reporting requirements.

QuickBooks supports this accountant-led adoption model through tools designed to manage multiple clients and maintain consistent workflows across different businesses.

Intuit Accountant Suite provides accountants with a centralised environment for managing client data, improving workflow consistency, and supporting advisory services across multiple accounts.

This structured approach allows accountants to standardise onboarding processes and reduce variation between client setups. It also supports better oversight of financial data across multiple businesses.

Better Business Advice notes that this shift toward accountant-led onboarding reflects a broader trend in which accounting firms are taking a more active role in software implementation and financial system design.

Cloud Accounting Software as a Connected Financial System

Cloud accounting software is increasingly being viewed as part of a wider connected financial ecosystem rather than a standalone bookkeeping tool.

Businesses expect accounting systems to integrate with broader operational processes, including payments, invoicing, and financial reporting workflows.

QuickBooks supports this expectation by providing cloud-based access to financial data and enabling integration with external business systems. This allows organisations to maintain continuity across different financial processes while reducing manual data handling.

Better Business Advice highlights that connected systems are becoming essential for businesses seeking improved financial visibility and operational efficiency.

Better Business Advice Observes Continued Transition to Cloud-Based Accounting

Better Business Advice's recognition of QuickBooks reflects continued momentum in the shift toward cloud-based accounting systems across the UK.

The review highlights increasing demand for structured onboarding, clearer migration pathways, and comparison-led decision tools that help businesses select appropriate accounting platforms.

Cloud accounting software is no longer viewed as a standalone upgrade but as part of a broader digital transformation strategy. Businesses are prioritising systems that reduce operational friction, support compliance requirements, and improve collaboration with accountants.

QuickBooks was recognised for its role in supporting these objectives through structured switching pathways, accountant-focused tools, and cloud-based financial management capabilities designed to support long-term business growth.

Intuit Accountant Suite further supports accounting firms by enabling consistent client management and improving workflow efficiency across practices, reinforcing the shift toward more connected and standardised financial systems in the UK accounting sector.

Read the full review at Better Business Advice website.

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SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com