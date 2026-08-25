Cloudelligent Named To No. 2 Spot On CRN's Fast Growth 150 List For 2026

CRN® Spotlights The Top IT Channel Providers For Outstanding Performance And Growth

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized Cloudelligent on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list in the No. 2 spot.

This list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.

"This ranking belongs to our team," said Qasim Akhtar, CEO of Cloudelligent. "Every engagement we take on is built around real outcomes, not signed contracts, and it's our people who show up for clients every single day to make that happen. A No. 2 ranking on the Fast Growth 150 tells us the market is rewarding that approach. Cloud and AI are moving fast, and businesses need a partner who can keep pace without cutting corners. That's the bar we hold ourselves to."

"The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future‑focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow."

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list will be available at crn.com/fastgrowth150 on Aug. 24.

About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner offering strategic cloud, Generative & Agentic AI, DevOps, and modernization services. With a strong focus on performance, security, and cost optimization, Cloudelligent helps businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of AWS. To learn more, visit cloudelligent.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

© Copyright Cloudelligent 2026. All Rights Reserved.

Cloudelligent Contact:

Laila Etemadi

Cloudelligent

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloudelligent