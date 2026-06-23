Cloudelligent's Qasim Akhtar Recognized As A CRN 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Qasim Akhtar, Founder and CEO, as a 2026 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organization.

The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.

In his role as Founder and CEO, Qasim Akhtar has spent seven years guiding Cloudelligent from a vision to an AWS Premier Tier Partner, a distinction held by only a fraction of the global partner network. With a background rooted in high-level engineering at organizations like Toyota North America and Capital One, Qasim Akhtar brings a unique "builder-first" mindset to his leadership. He currently oversees a global team of nearly 150 professionals, driving the company's strategic shift toward Generative and Agentic AI. Over the past year, he has been instrumental in transforming the firm's channel strategy from reactive fulfillment to proactive co-selling and spearheading the integration of proprietary AI frameworks that have redefined efficiency for clients in complex industries.

"Being named to the 2026 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider list means a great deal, but what I'm most proud of is the team and the work behind it," said Qasim Akhtar, CEO of Cloudelligent. "Coming from an engineering background, I've always believed that great leadership starts with understanding how things are built, and that philosophy has shaped everything at our company. From earning AWS Premier status to now pioneering Agentic AI solutions for clients in complex industries, we're proving that technical depth and strategic vision aren't trade-offs. They're the same thing."

"The leaders recognized in CRN's 2026 Next-Gen Solution Provider list have distinguished themselves as ambitious innovators early in their IT channel careers," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their creativity and impact are already elevating their organizations and the broader channel. We look forward to watching them continue to influence and strengthen the industry in the years ahead."

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list begins June 10 at crn.com/nextgen.

About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner offering strategic cloud, Generative & Agentic AI, DevOps, and modernization services. With a strong focus on performance, security, and cost optimization, Cloudelligent helps businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of AWS. To learn more, visit cloudelligent.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

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Cloudelligent

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About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

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SOURCE Cloudelligent