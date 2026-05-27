Cloudelligent and Honeycomb Partner to Bring Enterprise Observability to AWS-Native Organizations in the AI Era

DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, and Honeycomb.io, the observability platform built for the new shape of software, today announced a strategic partnership to help engineering organizations modernize on AWS and gain the deep production visibility required to operate with confidence at speed.

As AI-powered development accelerates release velocity, system complexity is outpacing what traditional monitoring tools were built to handle. The constraint is no longer how fast teams ship code; it's how fast they can learn from production. Through this partnership, Cloudelligent becomes a certified Honeycomb partner across delivery, managed services, and customer engagement. As a result, Cloudelligent is prepared to support mutual customers across every stage of their Honeycomb observability journey on AWS while maintaining alignment with AWS Well-Architected standards.

Together, Cloudelligent and Honeycomb give joint customers a single partner capable of addressing the full scope of modern engineering demands. Organizations gain the expertise to:

Migrate and modernize legacy environments to AWS

Build cloud-native and Kubernetes-based architectures

Adopt AI and ML workloads responsibly

Ensure the observability infrastructure needed to operate with confidence

By pairing Cloudelligent's AWS modernization depth with Honeycomb's event-based telemetry model and high-cardinality query engine, teams gain deep visibility into distributed systems and reduce operational noise while increasing reliability. This also shortens both incident resolution and development feedback cycles, aligning engineering velocity directly with business outcomes.

"AI is fundamentally changing the pace and complexity of software delivery on AWS. Our customers are shipping faster than ever, and that means they need to learn from production faster than ever. Partnering with Honeycomb gives us the ability to bring the most powerful observability platform in the industry directly to the engineering teams we serve. Together, we can make sure that velocity doesn't become chaos." — Qasim Akhtar, Founder & CEO, Cloudelligent

"What makes Cloudelligent stand out is that their engineers aren't just familiar with Honeycomb — they're in it daily, managing it for customers across their portfolio. For our joint customers, that translates to faster time-to-value and a partner who can meet them where they are, especially in AWS environments where Cloudelligent already has strong, established relationships." — Colin Burke, Global Head of Customer Success and Services, Honeycomb

Honeycomb Observability Professional Services by Cloudelligent is available now on the AWS Marketplace. Organizations ready to modernize their observability practice or looking to get more from an existing Honeycomb investment can visit cloudelligent.com or reach out directly at [email protected] to request a tailored engagement scope and private offer.

About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner offering strategic cloud, Generative & Agentic AI, DevOps, and modernization services. With a strong focus on performance, security, and cost optimization, Cloudelligent helps businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of AWS. To learn more, visit cloudelligent.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the observability platform built for the new shape of software. Built on a decade of distributed tracing leadership and deep roots in the OpenTelemetry community, Honeycomb gives engineering teams—and the AI agents now operating alongside them—real-time, high-cardinality answers about any production system, with no pre-aggregation and no cardinality limits. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cloudelligent Media Contact

Laila Etemadi

[email protected]

Honeycomb Media Contact

Ciri Haugh

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloudelligent