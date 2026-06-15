CloudMargin Appoints Nico Busch as Chief Product Officer, Announces Senior Organisational Changes to Position for Future

Collateral Management Firm Prioritises Agentic AI as Marconi Elevated to President & COO

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, the only collateral and margin management solution purpose-built for the cloud, announced today the appointment of Nico Busch, a veteran capital markets, fintech and data product executive, as Chief Product Officer, effective today. The hire coincides with a series of senior management organisational changes and promotions designed to help the firm capture new opportunities in the marketplace, including AI-native products and services.

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "Nico joins us at an exciting time as we embark on the execution of our new vision and innovative wave of product development after we've demonstrated a strong growth trajectory and successful delivery of our previous three-year commercial and product strategy. We're at an incredibly important juncture with the advent of truly transformative agentic AI advancements, which will serve as the foundation of our business evolution. With that in mind, we are refreshing our operating model, acknowledging the strong contributions of our leadership team and ensuring we're best positioned for our next stage of growth."

Steven Marconi, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been promoted to President & COO, with increased responsibility for key additional parts of the business, including Product and Client Services. David White, Chief Commercial Officer of CloudMargin since 2020, now assumes responsibility for all aspects of the firm's revenue growth journey, including client success. Simon Millington, who joined CloudMargin in 2015 and has served as Head of Business Development for the past five years, now reports to White as Head of Client Success and Partners.

Miriam Marascio, previously Head of Client Services, has just been appointed Chief Client Services Officer, now reporting into Marconi. Yasmin Ullah, who has been the firm's Chief People Officer, assumes the new role of Chief of Staff, broadening her responsibilities beyond people matters. Ullah will continue to report to Marconi.

Marconi said the firm has already brought in professionals with hands-on experience in AI engineering and product development and will bring on more as it undertakes initiatives to create even further efficiencies and tools for clients that leverage AI-native capabilities.

Busch, reporting to Marconi, joins CloudMargin after serving for nearly four years as Product Manager and later Head of Product at Xceptor, a global provider of data automation for financial institutions. He was previously CX (Customer Experience) Manager at Digital Asset, a leading innovator in blockchain technology and creator of the technology that launched the Canton Network. From 2016 to 2021, Busch served as Product Manager and then Head of Product Management for Duco, a data automation company for financial institutions. His career also includes roles in risk, product, technical and analytical roles at Kyriba, IT2 Treasury Solutions and Bank of New York Mellon. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in philosophy and economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Master of Science degree in risk management and financial engineering from Imperial College London.

Connolly said: "I am excited about what the future holds and extremely proud of our leadership team and the colleagues who serve our clients every day. Along with Clinton Elston, our Chief Technology Officer, Steven, David, Miriam, Yasmin, Nico, Simon and I are committed to ensuring that CloudMargin remains at the forefront of the industry, leveraging opportunities that will bring important new capabilities and efficiencies to our clients as the landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace."

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin is the blueprint for modern collateral management technology as the world's first and only cloud-native collateral and margin management solution. Its award-winning platform transforms collateral management workflows across the banking, buy-side and outsourcing industries, combining automation, straight-through processing (STP), real-time analytics and ecosystem connectivity. Trusted by more than 250 organisations globally, CloudMargin unifies collateral and liquidity management into one intelligent, purpose-built collateral management platform to automate workflows end-to-end, eliminate silos, optimise inventory real-time and reduce overhead. Learn more at cloudmargin.com.