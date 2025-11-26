CloudMargin Wins Risk.net's Markets Technology Award 2026 for Collateral Management & Optimisation Product of the Year

Fourth Win in the Category since 2019

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, a leading global collateral management technology company, has just won Risk.net's Markets Technology Award 2026 for Collateral Management & Optimisation Product of the Year, recognised for what the judges called its "unmatched combination of innovation, scalability and demonstrable client impact." The honour, presented at a dinner ceremony last night in London, is the firm's fourth win in the category since 2019.

The Markets Technology Awards recognise industry-leading organisations. Winners are chosen by a judging panel consisting of technology users and members of the Risk.net editorial team.

Judges praised CloudMargin for delivering a genuinely end-to-end, cloud-native collateral workflow that automates the full margin cycle while providing real-time connectivity between front-office trading and collateral operations. Several highlighted the firm's analytics and optimisation tools as unique in the market, enabling clients to anticipate margin requirements, improve funding efficiency and make smarter decisions in real time.

The judging panel also noted CloudMargin's strong commercial momentum, citing Northern Trust as a flagship win alongside an impressive roster of global clients and robust revenue growth. At a time when collateral resilience is a top strategic priority for market participants, judges welcomed CloudMargin's focus on building tools that directly address rising volatility, liquidity fragmentation and heightened regulatory expectations.

Judges also said the firm "really listens and anticipates their customers' needs," shaping a platform that evolves in lockstep with user demands while scaling effectively as adoption grows. One judge noted that, while other solutions excel at specific aspects of the collateral lifecycle, CloudMargin's ability to optimise across a broad spectrum of posting decisions — combined with its automation and analytical insight — made it the clear winner for an award explicitly focused on optimisation.

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "The Risk.net editorial and judging team are quite discerning, and it's a tremendous honour for us to win this award once again. CloudMargin has been dedicated since our founding to simplifying our clients' operational challenges with a collateral management workflow solution that is easy to access, connected to all relevant parties in the collateral ecosystem, comprehensive, robust and efficient. Market volatility is requiring our clients to manage an increasingly diverse range of assets across a broader set of margin obligations. Giving our clients the tools to manage this effectively in real time has been a big focus for the business and one I'm glad to see is paying off. As regulators and bank directors continue to make clear the importance of collateralisation for financial stability, firms must get ahead of potential mandates and demonstrate they are following best industry practices. We're delighted to play an important role in helping our clients manage their risk effectively while anticipating the evolving industry climate."

Accessed in 52 countries by more than 230 organisations, CloudMargin's platform in the past 12 months processed approximately 1 million margin calls, released more than 1,130 updates and introduced 30 new/improved features, automatically benefiting all clients. On its busiest day, CloudMargin clients exchanged over $20 billion in collateral and completed more than 5,500 margin calls.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution transforms collateral management workflows across the buy-side, banking and outsourcing industries. Delivering full straight-through processing (STP) workflows, market-leading technology and powerful, real-time analytics, CloudMargin empowers leading institutions across the globe to achieve collateral resilience, end-to-end efficiencies, cost savings and risk mitigation. Through CloudMargin, clients can centralise and automate workflows, connect to the collateral management ecosystem, and optimise collateral with real-time data and insights. Driven by the experience of over-priced, inefficient and inaccessible collateral management solutions, CloudMargin was formed in 2014, pioneering the world's first and only cloud-native collateral management workflow solution. As a client-first fintech company, CloudMargin has an unwavering commitment to innovation and solving the problems of collateral management for capital markets, helping clients navigate all market conditions. Visit cloudmargin.com.

