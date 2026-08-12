CloudSEK Identifies More than 2,500 Organisations Potentially Impacted by AI Supply Chain Exposure Affecting 434,000 Software Pipelines

Global companies across the technology, finance, telecom, cybersecurity, manufacturing, and logistics sectors are among the organisations linked to the exposure

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSek, an AI-native predictive cyber-intelligence company, today announced that it has identified more than 2,500 organisations that may have been potentially affected by a major AI supply chain incident involving LiteLLM in March 2026, with approximately 434,000 automated software-development pipelines linked to the exposure. LiteLLM is an open-source tool widely used by organisations to connect applications with artificial intelligence models.

The potentially affected organisations span some of the world's most critical industries, including technology, cybersecurity, banking and financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, consulting, logistics, and enterprise software.

CloudSEK's exposure dataset includes high-confidence matches associated with major global organisations including NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, Cisco Systems, Siemens, S&P Global, ServiceNow, Deloitte, Vodafone, X Corp, Zscaler, FedEx, Volkswagen, Thales and London Stock Exchange Group, among others. (Free Exposure Checker: https://exposure.cloudsek.com/ai-supply-chain-incident)

The significance of the incident lies not only in the number of organisations involved, but also in what may have been exposed inside their environments. Potentially accessible information included cloud credentials, source-code access, server keys, software-development secrets, AI API keys and other credentials that could give attackers access to critical business systems. For affected organisations, this could mean exposure far beyond a single AI tool.

If valid credentials were obtained, attackers could potentially:

Access corporate cloud environments

Enter internal servers and systems

Steal proprietary source code

Access or manipulate software-development infrastructure

Abuse AI platforms using stolen API credentials

Move deeper into corporate networks

Use legitimate company credentials to disguise malicious activity

Target customers, partners or suppliers through trusted access

The incident potentially exposed the digital keys to some of the most sensitive parts of an organisation's technology environment.

CloudSEK stresses that appearing in the dataset does not automatically mean that an organisation was successfully breached or that data was stolen, but rather that information associated with the organisation was identified in the exposure and should be investigated urgently.

Thousands of Organisations Potentially Exposed in Just 40 Minutes

The incident occurred in March 2026 after cybercriminal group Team PCP compromised LiteLLM. Malicious versions of LiteLLM were reportedly available through the Python software repository PyPI for only around 40 minutes. Despite the short window, CloudSEK's analysis identified approximately 434,000 CI/CD pipelines, automated systems companies use to build, test and deploy software, potentially connected to the exposure. CI/CD pipelines can automatically download software packages without a developer manually reviewing every component, making it possible for a malicious package to potentially spread across large numbers of corporate systems very quickly. For organisations using the affected versions, the malicious package could have operated inside development environments containing highly sensitive credentials.

What Potentially Affected Organisations May Have Exposed

CloudSEK identified several categories of sensitive information that may have been accessible from affected environments, including:

AWS credentials

Google Cloud credentials

Microsoft Azure credentials

Source-code repository credentials

SSH keys used to access servers

Kubernetes access tokens

CI/CD and deployment secrets

Environment variables containing passwords and tokens

LLM and AI API keys

For businesses, these credentials can be extremely sensitive because they are often what employees, applications, and automated systems use to prove their identity. If attackers successfully obtained them, they may not need to "hack" the company again. They could simply log in using legitimate credentials, creating a particularly serious risk because malicious activity performed through valid credentials can be much harder for security teams to detect.

The Victims May Remain at Risk Months After the Initial Attack

The original malicious package has been removed, but the security risk may not have ended if the attackers copied credentials while the compromised package was active. Removing LiteLLM does not automatically invalidate those credentials. A cloud key, API token or server credential could remain valid until the organisation itself changes or revokes it, leaving organisations potentially exposed during the March incident facing continued risk for weeks or months.

Stolen credentials could potentially be:

Used to access corporate systems

Reused for future attacks

Sold to other cybercriminals

Shared between threat groups

Used to steal sensitive corporate information

Used to compromise software delivered to customers

Used as an entry point for ransomware or other attacks

The potential consequences for affected organisations could include data breaches, intellectual-property theft, operational disruption, financial losses, regulatory scrutiny and reputational damage.

High and Medium Confidence: What It Means for Identified Organisations

CloudSEK classifies organisations according to the strength of evidence linking them to the exposure:

A high-confidence match means there are strong technical indicators—such as identifiable corporate domains, repositories, credentials or infrastructure—that clearly associate the exposed information with a particular organisation.

A medium-confidence match means there are credible indicators suggesting a connection, but the available evidence is not strong enough to establish the association with the same level of certainty.

The classifications indicate how strongly CloudSEK can associate the exposed information with the organisation, not whether an attacker subsequently used that information. Neither high nor medium confidence should be interpreted as confirmation that the organisation suffered a successful cyberattack.

One Compromised Package, Thousands of Potential Victims

The incident demonstrates why software supply-chain attacks can have such a large impact. Attackers do not necessarily need to breach thousands of companies individually. They can target a piece of software that thousands of companies already trust and use. Once the compromised software enters automated development environments, it can potentially gain access to credentials and systems belonging to large numbers of organisations simultaneously.

The scale of this breach highlights how a single compromise in the AI software ecosystem can potentially create security consequences across thousands of businesses around the world.

Why AI Infrastructure Is Becoming an Attractive Target

The LiteLLM incident also shows how AI infrastructure is emerging as a valuable target for cybercriminals. Companies are rapidly connecting AI tools to their cloud infrastructure, internal applications, source code, databases, and business systems. As a result, compromising an AI gateway or related software may provide attackers with access to much more than the AI application itself. AI gateways, MCP servers, AI agents, and other AI infrastructure increasingly sit at the center of enterprise environments, connecting systems that previously operated separately, making the AI layer an increasingly attractive point of entry for attackers.

FBI Warning Highlights Continuing Concern

The FBI issued FLASH-20260702-01 on July 2, 2026, covering cybercriminal group TeamPCP, highlighting the continuing security concern surrounding the group and its activity.

CloudSEK is making its exposure research publicly available so potentially affected organisations can determine whether their infrastructure appears in the dataset and act before exposed access can be reused. Organisations identified in the exposure should investigate relevant systems, review access logs, and immediately rotate or revoke potentially exposed credentials.

CloudSEK Releases Free Tool for Potential Victims

CloudSEK has released a free exposure-checking tool to help organisations determine whether credentials or infrastructure associated with them appear in the identified dataset.

Full List of Potentially Affected Organisations:

https://exposure.cloudsek.com/ai-supply-chain-incident

Full Research Report:

https://www.cloudsek.com/blog/ai-supply-chain-breach-2500-companies-434000-cicd-pipelines

CloudSEK AIVigil: Monitoring Enterprise AI Exposure

CloudSEK's AIVigil continuously identifies exposed AI infrastructure, leaked AI credentials, MCP servers, vector databases, AI-agent workflows, and unauthorized AI deployments. The platform combines CloudSEK's cyber-threat intelligence with AI attack-surface monitoring to help organisations identify exposed systems, credentials, and possible attack paths before attackers can use them to gain wider access.

About CloudSEK

CloudSEK is an AI-native predictive cyber-intelligence company that helps organisations identify potential attack paths and exposed access before attackers exploit them.

Its platform combines digital-risk protection, cyber-threat intelligence, external attack-surface monitoring, AI attack-surface monitoring and third-party risk intelligence.

To learn more, visit https://cloudsek.com or write to [email protected].

CloudSEK Media Contact

Shashank Shekhar

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+91 9811379924

Ankita Purkayastha

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SOURCE CloudSEK