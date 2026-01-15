CloudSEK Becomes First Indian-Origin Cybersecurity Company to Receive Investment from a U.S. State Fund

BENGALURU, India and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSEK, a Predictive Cyber Threat Intelligence firm specializing in AI-powered attack detection, today announced it has secured a strategic investment from Connecticut Innovations (CI), the strategic venture capital arm of the State of Connecticut, as part of its $10 million Series B2 round.

With this investment, CloudSEK becomes the first Indian-origin cybersecurity company to receive funding from a U.S. state-backed venture fund.

From left: Kyle Pond, Vice President - Sales, Americas, CloudSEK; Nivya Ravi, Associate Vice President - Partnerships, U.S., CloudSEK; Rahul Sasi, Co-founder and CEO, CloudSEK; Alison Malloy, Managing Director, Connecticut Innovations; Danny Qiao, Venture Investor, Connecticut Innovations; Matthew McCooe, CEO, Connecticut Innovations

CloudSEK had previously raised $19 million in its Series B1 round and has now concluded the Series B round with this B2 tranche, comprising a mix of primary and secondary capital.

Building Jobs, Talent, and Cybersecurity Research in the U.S.

"Becoming the first Indian-origin cybersecurity company to receive backing from a U.S. state fund is a milestone for CloudSEK, as well as for the entire Indian cybersecurity ecosystem," said Rahul Sasi, CloudSEK co-founder and CEO. "With Connecticut as our U.S. anchor, we are committed to creating jobs, investing in localized research, and strengthening cyber resilience in the Western world. CloudSEK is proud to advance its identity as a truly Indo-American cybersecurity company."

Founded in 2015 by Sasi, a cybersecurity researcher-turned-entrepreneur, CloudSEK has evolved from a research-first initiative into one of the world's most trusted cyber threat intelligence platforms, serving more than 300 enterprises across the BFSI, healthcare, technology, and government sectors.

The groundbreaking partnership with CI was forged after CloudSEK emerged as a top startup at VentureClash, CI's global investment pitch competition. At the event, Sasi and product owner, Nivya Ravi, pitched a distinguished panel of judges, including Indra Nooyi, former Chair and CEO of PepsiCo; Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont; and senior leaders from Endiya Partners, IITM Research Park, and Capria Ventures. Governor Lamont's participation underscored the state's commitment to attracting cutting-edge technology companies.

"At our 2025 VentureClash India pitch event, CloudSEK distinguished itself as a truly innovative provider of cybersecurity and predictive threat capabilities used by hundreds of businesses around the world," said Alison Malloy, Managing Director, Investments at Connecticut Innovations. "We are excited to welcome CloudSEK to the CI portfolio and look forward to supporting their team as they establish their U.S. hub and pursue new customer and partnership opportunities in Connecticut."

A Strategic U.S. Hub for an Indo-American Cybersecurity Powerhouse

CloudSEK will leverage this investment to accelerate its expansion in the U.S., with plans to establish its regional hub for operations, talent, and partnerships in Connecticut.The company is preparing to onboard strategic local talent and build deep collaborations with corporate partners, universities, and research ecosystems across the state.

CI funding will play an active role in enabling CloudSEK to:

Recruit high-quality cybersecurity and AI talent from the region

Establish partnerships with local academic and research institutions

Build its U.S. regional headquarters in Connecticut

Drive region-specific cybersecurity research and innovation

A Strong Foundation: Backed by Global Investors and Trusted by 300+ Enterprises

Prior to this round, CloudSEK's Series B1 was led by U.S.-based strategic investor Commvault, with participation from MassMutual Ventures, Inflexor Ventures, Prana Ventures, and Tenacity Ventures. Early investors, including Meeran Family (Eastern Group), StartupXSeed, Neon Fund, and Exfinity Ventures continue to support the company's long-term growth.

Additionally, CloudSEK recently announced a strategic partnership with Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, to deliver predictive cyber intelligence and AI-attack detection capabilities organizations across the UAE.

A New Chapter in Indo-American Cybersecurity Collaboration

This landmark investment not only amplifies CloudSEK's global trajectory but also symbolizes the rise of Indian cybersecurity innovation on the world stage. By establishing strong roots in Connecticut and continuing to scale globally, CloudSEK is poised to strengthen cyber resilience across continents and redefine cross-border technology collaboration.

