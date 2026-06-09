New leadership additions reinforce Clovity's commitment to accelerating growth, scaling global delivery, and advancing AI-powered transformation initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clovity, a leading Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner and provider of AI-powered digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointments of Tyler Couch as Senior Vice President, Strategy, and Todd Nimigon as Head of Global Delivery & Consulting.

The additions mark a significant milestone in Clovity's continued growth as the company expands its capabilities across enterprise transformation, AI-enabled service delivery, and mission-critical modernization initiatives for commercial, government, and public sector organizations.

Clovity Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments of Tyler Couch and Todd Nimigon

As organizations navigate increasingly complex digital transformation challenges, success depends not only on innovative technology strategies but also on the ability to execute at scale. The appointments of Tyler and Todd strengthen both dimensions of Clovity's leadership approach, bringing together strategic vision and operational excellence to support customers through every stage of transformation.

"Clovity is entering an exciting new phase of growth," said Anuj Sachdeva, CEO of Clovity. "As we continue to expand our impact across the Atlassian ecosystem, AI-powered services, and enterprise transformation initiatives, bringing in leaders of Tyler's and Todd's caliber reflects our commitment to helping customers achieve meaningful, measurable outcomes. Their combined expertise in strategy, execution, and large-scale transformation will play a critical role in shaping our future."

Strengthening Strategic Leadership

As Senior Vice President, Strategy, Tyler Couch will help guide Clovity's long-term growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, market expansion efforts, and customer transformation programs.

Tyler brings a unique blend of executive leadership, federal market development, operational strategy, and mission-focused transformation. He has led public sector growth and delivery organizations, advised clients through complex modernization efforts, and built high-performing teams focused on practical execution and measurable outcomes. His service as a United States Marine Corps officer and prior law enforcement special operations professional further shaped his leadership approach, grounding it in operational discipline, accountability, and a deep understanding of mission-driven environments.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to organizations and teams that are willing to solve hard problems, simplify complexity, and deliver outcomes that matter," said Tyler Couch, Senior Vice President, Strategy at Clovity. "What stood out to me about Clovity is the team's commitment to practical innovation, client success, and building solutions that help organizations modernize the way they work. I'm excited to join Anuj and the Clovity team as we expand strategic partnerships, accelerate responsible AI adoption, and create lasting value across both private and public sector markets."

Scaling Global Delivery and Consulting Excellence

As Head of Global Delivery & Consulting, Todd Nimigon will lead Clovity's global delivery strategy, consulting operations, and execution frameworks, helping ensure customers receive scalable, high-quality outcomes across every engagement.

Todd brings deep expertise in large-scale Jira and Agile transformation programs, global delivery leadership, and AI-enabled operational modernization. During his tenure at Atlassian, he contributed to strategic Jira initiatives supporting one of the world's most widely adopted enterprise platforms, while helping scale delivery operations, centers of excellence, and transformation programs. His leadership experience also includes service within the British Army and NATO.

"Digital transformation is entering a new era where execution is just as important as innovation," said Todd Nimigon, Head of Global Delivery & Consulting at Clovity. "Organizations need trusted partners who can combine deep technical expertise with consistent, scalable delivery. Clovity has built a strong foundation across Atlassian, AI, and enterprise transformation, and I look forward to helping accelerate the next stage of growth and customer success."

Positioned for the Future of Transformation

Together, Tyler and Todd will help advance Clovity's strategic priorities, including:

Scaling global delivery capabilities with consistency and operational excellence

Expanding AI-enabled consulting and transformation services

Strengthening Atlassian ecosystem expertise and customer value realization

Accelerating enterprise modernization initiatives across commercial, government, and public sector organizations

Driving measurable business outcomes through connected strategy and execution

These appointments reflect Clovity's continued investment in building a world-class leadership team capable of helping organizations navigate the rapidly evolving technology landscape while delivering transformational results at scale.

About Clovity

Clovity is a U.S.-based, minority-owned Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner specializing in public-sector digital transformation, cloud modernization, and secure Atlassian implementations at scale.

Through AI-powered, use-case-driven innovation, Clovity helps organizations modernize workflows, improve ITSM delivery, accelerate DevSecOps, and achieve CI/CD excellence. The company's ecosystem of apps and services empowers clients across federal, SLED, and enterprise verticals.

Clovity is a five-time Inc. 5000 honoree (2021–2025) and Great Place to Work® certified.

Website- www.clovity.com

SOURCE Clovity