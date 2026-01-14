SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clovity, a Platinum Atlassian Solution Partner recognized for enterprise-grade service modernization, today announced that Mahesh Shah, former CEO of CoreTrust and seasoned global technology executive, has joined the company as an Operating Advisor.

Clovity Adds Former CoreTrust CEO Mahesh Shah as Operating Advisor to Accelerate AI-Powered Atlassian Growth in Regulated Sectors

In this role, Shah will work closely with Clovity's leadership team to support the company's next phase of growth by strengthening go-to-market execution, advancing AI-enabled Atlassian solutions, and harnessing the latest agentic, AI-driven capabilities to further scale Clovity's operating model. His focus will include helping to deliver even greater value to customers and to operate with increased speed, focus, and leverage across regulated and mission-critical environments.

"Mahesh brings a rare combination of platform engineering depth and proven go-to-market execution at scale," said Anuj Sachdeva, CEO of Clovity. "As we continue investing in agentic AI, Atlassian Cloud migrations and modern enterprise service delivery, his experience will be instrumental in accelerating our strategic roadmap."

A Proven Leader in Technology, Platform Growth and Digital Modernization

Shah is widely recognized for driving platform innovation and large-scale operational transformation in complex industries. Most recently, he served as CEO of CoreTrust, a Blackstone portfolio company, where he helped stand up and scale the business in its target market.

He has also held senior executive roles at:

CDK Global – EVP & Chief Product and Technology Officer

EVP & Chief Product and Technology Officer DXC Technology – SVP & General Manager

SVP & General Manager Hewlett-Packard (HP) – Over a decade leading IT functions, product innovation and scaling enterprise-grade platforms

Shah has consistently advised organizations on scaling go-to-market functions, building operational resilience and implementing AI-driven technology models to fuel long-term growth.

"Clovity's trajectory within the Atlassian ecosystem is strong," with "Clovity has strong momentum in the Atlassian ecosystem, supported by clear market demand", said Shah. "I'm excited to partner with the team as Clovity enters this next stage of growth, as we help public and private sector clients unlock value with secure, scalable and intelligent solutions, powered by Atlassian and Clovity's agentic AI platforms."

Investing in Strategic Leadership to Scale AI and Atlassian Services

Shah's appointment aligns with Clovity's expansion across Atlassian Cloud, Enterprise Service Management (ESM) and GovTech modernization. With Shah's guidance, Clovity is doubling down on:

Cloud-first Atlassian deployments

AI-native workflow automation

Security-first platform operations

FedRAMP and public sector compliance expertise

About Clovity

Clovity is a U.S.-based, minority-owned Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner specializing in public sector digital transformation, cloud modernization and secure Atlassian implementations at scale.

Through AI-powered, use-case-driven innovation, Clovity helps organizations modernize workflows, improve ITSM delivery, accelerate DevSecOps and achieve CI/CD excellence. The company's ecosystem of apps and services empowers clients across federal, SLED and enterprise verticals.

Clovity is a five-time Inc. 5000 honoree (2021–2025) and Great Place to Work® certified.

Website: www.clovity.com



SOURCE Clovity