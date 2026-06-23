CLPS Incorporation to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference

HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS) today announced that it will present at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 4:00 P.M. ET.

The event is open access and interested parties can register through the following link:

CLPS Investor Summit

During the conference, CLPS's President, Mr. Henry Li, will deliver a corporate presentation outlining the Company's business strategy, recent milestones, and strategic growth initiatives. Additionally, Ms. Rita Yang, Chief Financial Officer of CLPS, will review the Company's financial performance and achievements for the full fiscal year 2025 (twelve months ended June 30, 2025) and the first half of fiscal 2026 (six months ended December 31, 2025), as well as discuss its financial outlook moving forward.

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, said, "We look forward to engaging with the investment community at the conference to share our recent operational progress and strategic vision. Our focus remains on driving innovation, including the expansion of our AI capabilities and optimizing our global delivery network. As a trusted partner, this platform allows us to effectively communicate our growth strategy and commitment to delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

The presentation slides will be available on the investor relations section of the CLPS website at https://ir.clpsglobal.com prior to the event.

About the Investor Summit Conferences

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event connecting investors with small and microcap companies. Attendees will hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones and receive 1-on-1 meeting access. For additional information, please email Fred Rockwell at [email protected].

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS), established in 2005 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and optimizing operational efficiency across industries through innovations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data. Our diverse business lines span sectors including fintech, payment and credit services, e-commerce, education and study abroad programs, and global tourism integrated with transportation services. Operating across 10 countries worldwide, with strategic regional hubs in Shanghai (mainland China), Singapore (Southeast Asia), and California (North America), and supported by subsidiaries in Japan and the UAE, we provide a robust global service network that empowers legacy industries evolve into data-driven, intelligent ecosystems. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, deployment in the AI technology sector, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Rhon Galicha

Investor Relations Office

Phone: +86-182-2192-5378

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CLPS