CLPS Incorporation Restructures R&D Architecture, Introduces AI Rainstorm Factory Development Model

HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS) today announced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at driving the deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology across its global business operations. In addition to scaling up investment in hardware infrastructure, the Company has executed a significant organizational restructuring. By establishing its proprietary AI Rainstorm Factory model, which uses AI to transform the traditional software development lifecycle (SDLC) into a streamlined and modular framework to automate key stages of research and development (R&D), CLPS is driving an intelligent upgrade of its R&D workflows to accelerate project delivery and optimize operational efficiency.

Building an AI Foundation to Drive R&D Efficiency

CLPS has completed the initial deployment of its AI infrastructure, including AI server clusters and related hardware resources across its Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Singapore offices. It has established a high-performance computing environment with a peak computing power of up to 15,000 teraflops (TFLOPS) and has built an internal AI service platform based on mainstream open-source models. Leveraging this centralized computing power, CLPS has already achieved measurable improvements in project R&D and delivery efficiency.

To further strengthen its AI ecosystem, the CLPS AI Innovation Committee has spearheaded the development of proprietary AI models, with plans to implement standardized, company-wide AI resource management. Once fully implemented, employees will be able to access centralized AI capabilities via a unified internal platform to streamline daily operations.

The Company aims to shorten the project R&D and delivery cycles by up to 50% compared to traditional workflows, thereby reducing development and operational costs. Moving forward, CLPS will continue to expand its investment in AI server infrastructure, systematically scale its computing power, and iterate its AI service platform to provide continuous momentum for the AI Rainstorm Factory.

Disrupting Tradition: The AI Rainstorm Factory Model Leads the Transformation

The core of this transformation lies in pivoting away from the traditional project-team-centric development model. Instead, CLPS has introduced its AI Rainstorm Factory concept, segmenting the SDLC into multiple specialized, intelligent factory workshops.

The restructured AI Rainstorm Factory architecture comprises six key workshops:

UI Design Workshop: A lean, highly efficient team utilizes AI technology to generate high-quality interface designs and asset enhancements in compressed cycles, significantly scaling design capacity.



Project Management Workshop: Project managers leverage AI analytics to rapidly and accurately evaluate project timelines, resource sizing, and key milestones, streamlining the project initiation phase.



Business Requirements Workshop: Senior business analysts employ AI to generate requirement documentation and wireframe prototypes, eliminating tedious manual entry and efficiently producing comprehensive Functional Specification Documents (FSDs).



Technical Architecture Workshop: Led by veteran software engineers, this workshop leverages AI assistance throughout system design and technology stack selection to quickly generate Technical Specification Documents (TSDs).



Agile R&D Workshops: Based on the generated FSDs and TSDs, developers leverage AI to generate executable code, produce high-quality code that passes CI/CD pipelines to merge into the main branch, create unit test cases, and execute front-end/back-end integration.



Automated Testing Workshops: Quality assurance engineers utilize AI to automatically generate test cases and encapsulate common scenarios into automated test scripts, achieving one-click execution and immediate feedback across a fully automated process.

The SDLC within the AI Rainstorm Factory operates as a specification-driven collaborative framework. When large, multi-functional teams develop concurrently, it fosters deep, synchronized collaboration between the various factory workshops, as well as between developers and AI. This framework operates across six structured phases: Collaborative Constitution, Specify with Stakeholders, Plan & Review, Tasks & Assignment, Implement & Code Review, and Iterate Together.

This closed-loop lifecycle spans from project initiation, requirements analysis, and architectural design to code development and final testing—achieving end-to-end, intelligent collaboration across the entire chain to maximize R&D efficiency while minimizing development costs.

Strategic Future: Building an Intelligent Management Platform

To effectively govern its rapidly expanding computing resources, CLPS is independently developing an AI for IT Operations (AIOps) resource management system. Designed to provide unified monitoring, intelligent allocation, and predictive planning of model utilization and compute consumption, the system will generate resource consumption analytics. These insights will drive data-backed decisions for future hardware procurement and ultimately be used to train specialized, enterprise-grade large language models (LLMs) tailored to the Company's unique operational ecosystem.

Mr. Andre Wang, Head of CLPS China Development Center (CDC), commented: "We are standing at a critical juncture of technological transformation. By restructuring our organizational architecture and deeply embedding AI technology, we are not just upgrading tools and workflows—we are shifting our entire mindset. We encourage every employee to evolve from an executor into an AI commander, driving innovation from a strategic level. Going forward, CLPS will continue to push the boundaries of AI, moving from automation to scalable intelligence to deliver next-generation, high-value solutions to our clients."

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, stated: "AI is not merely another technology upgrade—it represents a profound industrial revolution. For CLPS, this is both a challenge and a historic opportunity to reshape our competitive advantage. Our decision to build an independent, controllable AI computing cluster, develop proprietary AI models, and restructure our organizational architecture is not a reactionary move, but a strategic decision rooted in long-term vision. We do not aspire to be mere consumers of AI; we aim to build deep, foundational capabilities in AI technology. Driven by our proprietary AI Rainstorm Factory R&D model, we target a comprehensive acceleration of our development workflows by over 50%. While stringently maintaining the highest standards of project delivery quality, we will significantly compress development cycles and effectively reduce overall operational costs. Concurrently, CLPS will continuously allocate resources toward AI computing power and AI model research to empower our entire workforce. This will bring to life an innovative, human-machine collaborative workplace ecosystem, and usher in a new era of deep human + AI integration."

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS), established in 2005 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and optimizing operational efficiency across industries through innovations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data. Our diverse business lines span sectors including fintech, payment and credit services, e-commerce, education and study abroad programs, and global tourism integrated with transportation services. Operating across 10 countries worldwide, with strategic regional hubs in Shanghai (mainland China), Singapore (Southeast Asia), and California (North America), and supported by subsidiaries in Japan and the UAE, we provide a robust global service network that empowers legacy industries to evolve into data-driven, intelligent ecosystems. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X , and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, deployment in the AI technology sector, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Rhon Galicha

Investor Relations Office

Phone: +86-182-2192-5378

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CLPS